Atlético-MG saw a 17-point lead turn right clash

Atlético-MG occupied the 4th place at the end of the first round, with 32 points conquered. Meanwhile, Fortaleza was sunk inside the relegation zone, in the last position, with just 15 points. After 13 matches since then, Galo and Tricolor do Pici will face off in the next round, at Castelão. After the games of the last round, Atlético’s 1-0 defeat to Flamengo, and Fortaleza’s 2-1 victory over América-MG, only three points separate Minas Gerais and Ceará, who face each other today (24) in the Castellan.

As Atlético and Fortaleza won 12 times each, a simple victory is enough for Tricolor to take the position of Galo. While the team led by Juan Pablo Vojvoda started and has a great campaign in the 2nd round, with 29 points conquered in 39 disputed, the current Brazilian champion saw what was bad with Turco Mohamed get even worse under Cuca’s command. The performance, which was 56% in the first part of the competition, dropped to 38% in the second half.

Out of contention for the title, the current national champion seeks a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. At this moment, Galo fights for a classification for the main continental tournament. However, as in the second round Atletico has a slightly higher performance than the teams that are inside the relegation zone, even the 7th place is threatened.

“There are six games to go and the game there in Fortaleza will be very decisive. It comes from a victory away from home and it will be a game like it was against Flamengo, which we have to do wherever we can get a good result”, said Cuca, who after the defeat to Flamengo promised to classify Atlético for Libertadores.

In the confrontation with the team with the best campaign in the second round, Cuca has already warned that he will not change the way Galo plays. “We are going to work well to make a very offensive team, as we always play. A team with close lines”.