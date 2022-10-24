Atltico discloses related to match against Fortaleza; see the list

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Jemerson should start alongside Junior Alonso

Atltico closes preparation for game with Fortaleza Coach Cuca listed 23 players for Atltico’s duel against Fortaleza, this Monday, at 8 pm, at Castelo, for the Brazilian Championship. The big news is the return of Jemerson, who served suspended in the defeat to Flamengo.

Atltico have one more big problem until the end of the season. Striker Hulk suffered a left calf injury and will not play anymore in 2022.

Hulk is another player that Atltico won’t have until the end of the Brazilian. Defender Igor Rabello and left-back Guilherme Arana will also only return to training in 2023. Attacking midfielder Pedrinho is also injured, but the club expects him to return for the last few games.

For the duel against Fortress, Sasha must be Hulk’s replacement in attack. Coach Cuca can choose to keep the team with four midfielders or change Nacho Fernndez for a striker on the right side – Pavn or Ademir.

At the back, the tendency is for Jemerson to resume the title after serving his suspension. J on the right side, Mariano can return to the team in Guga’s place.

Atltico must enter the field with: Everson; Guga (Mariano), Jemerson, Alonso and Dod; Otvio, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho (Pavn or Ademir); Keno and Sasha.