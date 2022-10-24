Back in the Libertadores final, Flamengo has a different moment compared to 2021

O Flamengo, finally, reached the most important week of the season with the approach of the final of a competition that makes fans’ heads: Libertadores. O THROW!, then, it elucidates how the Gávea team is in the final stretch of preparation compared to what it did for the last decision against Palmeiras, last year.

Unlike last season, the team arrives with more morale and with a national title in their luggage. The conquest of the Copa do Brasil over Corinthians has not completed a week and playing another decision afterwards reminds the fans of 2019, with titles in sequence.



+ Check and simulate the Brazilian Championship table

+ Will Flamengo or Athletico play in Libertadores? Discover the clubs in Brazil with the most international titles

In addition, the relay made by Dorival has had an effect and proved to be efficient and well balanced. Some players arrived with clinical problems, but three of them already trained with the ball this Sunday morning. The tendency is to have the team that the fan already knows by heart on the field.

In 2021, the team had been eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil in a melancholy way, with a heavy setback from 3 to 0 to the same opponent on Saturday, in the middle of Maracanã. This setback called into question a phrase by Renato Gaúcho about Jorge Jesus’ work in previous years.

The idea that with a star team he would win titles. Therefore, the distance to the decision against Palmeiras was exactly one month. Among them, nine unbeaten games in the Brasileirão, but attitudes in the game that preceded the final that did not go down well.



+ With news on the field and two absences, Flamengo players participate in training at Ninho

Before the game against Grêmio, Renato did not participate in the activity with the starting group, something that did not sound good. Another point was the idea of ​​sparing the team different from the Portuguese that did not have this practice. In addition to the performance, since he gave the tie to Immortal Tricolor, who was fighting relegation.

In another reality, Dorival has done just the opposite. With the squad divided into two teams, he coached the holders in the morning and traveled to Minas, where he was at the edge of the field to command the reserves. An attitude that shows commitment and pleases management and players.

Under the command of Renato Gaúcho, Michael emerged in a great phase, but the team arrived with some physical problems and below what it could yield. In the list of athletes who had clinical problems, at the time, are Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio and Pedro.

+ Dorival Júnior explains the physical situation of four Flamengo players for the Libertadores final



This year, Pedro gained prominence, played alongside Gabigol and paved the way for a possible call-up to the World Cup. Being the protagonist of the decision can seal the attacker’s destiny towards Qatar, something that becomes increasingly real. Bruno Henrique, in turn, remains out of combat after having operated on his right knee.