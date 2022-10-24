Batman Joker Actor Teases His Future Story Arc » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Barry Keoghan, who played the Joker in Matt Reeves the Batman, talks about his future plans for the villain role. After Christopher Nolan The dark Knight trilogy, which featured Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker, Reeves’ take on the classic DC hero starred Robert Pattinson as the title character. Launched earlier this year, the Batman featured other famous characters in the Caped Crusader library, including James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and the movie villain The Riddler (Paulo Dano).

At the end of the Batman, once the Riddler has been admitted to Arkham State Hospital, the villain befriends the inmate in the cell next to his, revealed to be classic. bat Man franchise’s villain, the Joker (Barry Keoghan). When an excluded the Batman scene was released by Warner Bros., viewers were treated to an extended view of the latest version of the villain. Played by Keoghan, who also starred in eternal, in this latest iteration, his face was revealed to be heavily scarred, and he had a lock of green hair peeking through. Despite this brief appearance, Keoghan’s small amount of screen time has fans of the character excited to see more at The Batman 2.

in a conversation with QA, Barry Keoghan Teased His Future Joker Story In The Expansion the Batman universe. Despite mentioning his hopes of playing less sinister roles in the future, he confirmed that he’s excited to reprise the role of the Joker for an extended period of time. Although he couldn’t reveal much about his future in the Batman universe, the actor stated that he imagined his own version of the classic villain, “that you haven’t seen.” Check out what Keoghan had to say below:

“I would love to show a little bow of him. If I could bring it to life, it would be amazing and I would give you my version, which you haven’t seen yet.”

How will Keoghan’s Joker be different from the others?

Previously, Keoghan revealed his only request for the Joker character, which was that no amount of makeup or prosthetics would cover or interfere with his natural blue eyes, lest the villain lose his humanity in the eyes of viewers. . That statement, along with the very dark tone of Reeves’ noir the Batman universe, hints at the ways in which Keoghan’s Joker will stand out from the rest. Previously, the role was played by Jack Nicholson in the Tim Burton film. Bat Man, Ledger in Nolan’s films, Jared Leto in Suicide squad and by Zack Snyder Justice Leagueand Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ Clown.

Joining a long tradition of live-action portrayals can be intimidating, but Keoghan’s comments make it clear he’s confident in his unique take on the character. Based on what the actor has said, it’s possible that his Joker exists somewhere between Phoenix’s wounded, human, and more relatable Joker and Ledger’s manic, cruel, and unpredictable Joker. After your turn in eternal As a primarily heroic character with a sinister undertone, Keoghan has proven he can make audiences connect with himself while engaging in morally questionable actions. By bringing that humanity to a Joker that exists in Reeves’ desolate Gotham City in The Batman 2, Keoghan could deliver a compelling performance as the villain who sets himself apart from Phoenix’s more capricious and tragic figure and offers an adversary worthy of Pattinson’s Batman.

Source: GQ