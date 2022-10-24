Before Friends, Jennifer Aniston was the protagonist of the trash horror of the 1990s

A horror film that falls into the category of trash produced in the 1980s and 1990s, the elf deserves to be remembered for one reason: Jennifer Aniston.

The 1993 production starred Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick from the movies Harry Potter) as the title character, an attempt to create yet another horror icon like Pinhead and Freddy Krueger in Hellraiser and The nightmare time.

As was the custom at the time, a pretty face unknown in Hollywood was chosen to be the film’s protagonist and final survivor; the chosen one was Jennifer, who until then had only made TV shows and movies.

How was the reception of Jennifer Aniston’s film debut?

A very strange premise and may even be considered ridiculous and not scary by some, the film was responsible for the creation of a new franchise, which had five other films, which took the elf up to space.

Even so, the film is considered a failure, even though it was not at the expense of so many others in the genre. With a budget of one million dollars, the film sold just over eight and a half million tickets.

The mediocre results at the box office weren’t even the worst part, but the way critics massacred the production. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film averages 27% in official reviews and 32 in audience ratings.

Among the criticisms, the common points were that the film is not scary at all, the premise was poorly thought out and for many, unwatchable. “A piece of junk that should have been released straight to VHS,” the Film Authority critic said at the time.

A brilliant career despite failure

Today the franchise is considered the ‘supermajor B-movie horror’, and it’s considered so bad that it’s a cult wonder by some. Overall, the actors involved continued their careers in the industry but none had a future as bright as Jennifer’s.

Less than a year later, the actress would join the cast of friendswhich turned her into the superstar that is globally recognized today.

the elf is available at through Lionsgate+ and for rent or purchase on a variety of digital platforms such as YouTube and Google Play Movies.

