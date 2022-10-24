Black Adam vs. Superman: Henry Cavill is back at DC and will face The Rock in theaters – Movie News

Henry Cavill is back in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as Superman and will face off against Black Adam, played by The Rock, in theaters.

Henry Cavill is back in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as Superman! The actor posted a video on his social media confirming his return to the role of the DC hero in future films in the franchise, after appearing in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, a film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that is currently showing in theaters. Brazilians.

“I wanted to make this official – I’m back as Superman,” confirmed Henry Cavill in the video, where he thanks fans and adds that what audiences saw in Black Adam is just a taste of what’s to come in the DCEU. “A little taste of what’s to come my friends. The dawn of renewed hope. Thank you for your patience, you will be rewarded,” the actor wrote in the caption. Check out the publication below:

Henry Cavill first appeared as Superman at DC in Man of Steel (2013) and returned to the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017) and Justice League – Snyder Cut (2021). ) on HBO Max.

With the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) changing course, Henry Cavill’s future in the role of Superman was uncertain, but they came to an agreement and we have an appearance from actor Black Adam, in addition to confirmation from himself. There have even been rumors that Warner Bros. Discovery plans to produce Man of Steel 2. According to THR, the intention is for Cavill to star in at least one more Superman solo movie.

Confrontation between Black Adam from The Rock and Superman from Henry Cavill at DC



Warner Bros. Discovery



Henry Cavill returns as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. In it, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) sends a holographic message in threat to Black Adam, asking him to remain in Kahndaq, or he will be fought by his heroes. The antihero played by The Rock does not believe in the existence of anyone on Earth capable of defeating him. That’s when Cavill’s Superman appears, suggesting that the two need to talk – and confirming the confrontation between them in the cinema in the future.

Black Adam: Artist Imagines Dwayne Johnson’s Confrontation With Henry Cavill’s Superman

Producer Hiram Garcia told CinemaBlend that this long-awaited fight between Superman and Black Adam won’t be defined by just one movie, as it did in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), starring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

“It’s never been an isolated case or just a fight. No, it’s much more than that. We really want to create a long narrative and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and will have to deal with each other often. , whether on the same side or opposite sides. I hope they clash at some point, but it’s not just a ‘one fight’ situation. That was never our dream. It doesn’t reward the fans. The fans want feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe”, confirms Garcia.

black adam is on display in Brazilian cinemas. The rest of Henry Cavill’s appearances in the DC Extended Universe are available in the HBO Max catalog.