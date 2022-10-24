Boca and River ‘champions’ indicate Libertadores calm for Brazil

It was exciting. But the Argentine Championship that ended yesterday (23) with the title of Boca Juniors opened up the complicated moment experienced by the neighboring country in football.

A final symbol of the low efficiency of its campaign, Boca only made the Olympic comeback because arch-rivals River Plate beat Racing, who took the runner-up.

It is, of course, the cue for River’s fans to take the title for themselves and provoke Boca by saying that it was only thanks to them that they won the championship.

(Did anyone remember the 1978 World Cup, in Argentina itself, and Claudio Coutinho’s “moral champions”? There is, in fact, a big difference between winning the title and feeling like a real champion.)

For River, this was the best possible way to hide the poor performance that culminated in the departure of Marcelo Gallardo. The club finished third overall.

Another fact: neither the “homework” the club xeneize he did, as he drew with Independiente by 2 to 2 and was just a stone away from losing the championship. Racing missed a penalty in the 44th minute of the second half and still scored a goal from Borja before losing the game (2-1) and the title.

The electrifying finale with Bombonera celebrating River’s goal does not erase the poor football of Boca, which was not able to excite even its fans. Numerical example of weak campaign? The seven defeats over the 27 rounds, a really high amount for a champion team.

Character of some, weakness of others

There are, of course, those who prefer to highlight the professionalism of River and Independiente, who played to keep the table and did not lose to the title candidates, but the results also opened up the poverty of both Boca and Racing.

Racing followed its fate of skidding in the decisive moments and deserved no better luck. Worrying: neither the team commanded by Fernando Gago nor the Boca coach Hugo Ibarra suggest so far the strength to even bother Brazilian hegemony in the next Libertadores.

And it’s not even possible to create a suspense with reinforcements until the beginning of the Cup. Argentine teams struggle to pay the bills and are more concerned with conserving their squads than reinforcing their teams.

The other Argentines guaranteed in Libertadores-2023 are two. First, River Plate, a huge unknown under Martín Demichelis, about to be made official as Gallardo’s successor. It has perhaps the best squad in the country, but if it didn’t pay off with Gallardo, there’s nothing to suggest it will pay off with the rookie”mincho” (nickname of Demichelis in Argentina).

The second on this list is Argentinos Juniors, who secured their spot in Libertadores yesterday.

It has a top coach, the increasingly better Gabriel Milito, but nothing suggests a campaign, for example, that progresses beyond the round of 16 in Libertadores.

The dispute for the last place on Monday (24) will be between Tigre and Huracán – both equally unable to escape the continental figure. The same situation of the classified that will leave the Argentina Cup (Banfield, Talleres or Patronato, with Boca completing the podium of the semifinalists of the competition).

Country with the most Libertadores champions, with 25 titles, Argentina sees Brazil grow in the rearview mirror: there are already 22 Brazilian conquests, counting the 2022 edition, whose final will be between Flamengo and Athletico this Saturday (30) in Guayaquil (Ecuador).

Brazil made, alone, the last three Libertadores finals (Palmeiras x Santos, Palmeiras x Flamengo and Flamengo x Athletico). And from what we can see from Argentina so far, the chance of that changing in 2023 is minimal.