Boca Juniors stumbles, but is Argentine champion after River Plate beat Racing in Gallardo’s farewell

Boca Juniors drew 2-2 with Independiente at La Bombonera and still took the Argentine Championship cup, as River Plate beat Racing in a comeback

O Boca Juniors needed a simple victory to take the title of Argentine Championship. It didn’t come, but a 2-2 draw with Independiente was enough for the crowd to cry out as champions. That’s because the River Plate ‘locked’ the vice leader racingwon 2-1 in Avellaneda and ‘gave’ the biggest rival the chance to win the cup

Pol Fernández and Sebastián Villa scored for the team blue and goldwhich lost after Leandro Fernández open the score for king of hearts penalty, but managed to turn it around early in the second half.

To the 36 minutes, Vallejo left everything the same again for Independiente, but even so Xeneize won the 35th Argentine cup in its history.

River Plate ‘helps’ biggest rival

Racing arrived in the last round hoping for a stumble from Boca to dream of the trophy. The Xeneize stumble happened, but Avellaneda’s team didn’t do their part, they lost 2-1 to River Plate and ended up with the vice.

The match at El Cilindro also marked the official farewell of the coach Marcelo Gallardo of the command of millionaires.

The Avellaneda club opened the scoring to 11 minutes of the 2nd half, after a penalty kick from Matías Rojasand Miguel Borja left everything the same for River at 35 minutes.

Racing still had the chance to take the title after having a penalty in their favor, but Jonathan Galvan saw the goalkeeper Armani make the defense and lost.

And practically in the next move, already in the extra time, Borja scored again and decreed the victory of the turn of River, that ended up helping its archrival to take the title.

With the title, Boca, which already had a guaranteed presence in the group stage of CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023returned to be national champion after two years.