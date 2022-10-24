Boris Johnson withdraws from the race to lead the Conservative Party and return to the post of British prime minister

Jasmine Anderson

BBC News

23 October 2022

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson withdrew from the race to become leader of the Conservative Party and thus return to the post of British prime minister. He said he had the support to continue, but “it just wouldn’t be the right thing to do.”

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and former UK Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt are the only ones left in the internal dispute that will be decided on Monday (24/10).

In the British parliamentary system, the Prime Minister is usually the leader of the party that has won the most seats in Parliament, provided that he alone or in a coalition achieves a majority in the House of Commons.

The Conservative Party currently has a vast majority of 357 lawmakers, so it can choose a new leader and elevate him to the post of prime minister without needing to seek additional support from other parties or call a general election.

According to a BBC survey, Sunak has the support of 153 MPs, while Mordaunt has 25.

The internal election is being held because Liz Truss spent just 45 days as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and resigned as leader of the Conservatives on Thursday (20/10). She became the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

Candidates need the support of at least 100 deputies to advance in the vote. The former prime minister maintained that he was supported by 102 of them.

In a statement, Johnson had said he wanted to enter the race because he led the party to a major victory in the general election three years ago. “I believe I am therefore in a unique position to avoid a general election now.”

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Rishi Sunak becomes favorite for contest

“Over the last few days, I have unfortunately come to the conclusion that this is simply not the right thing to do. You cannot govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

He said he reached out to Sunak and Mordaunt because “I was hoping we could unite in the national interest – unfortunately we couldn’t find a way to do that.

“Therefore, I fear that the best thing is not to allow my nomination to go ahead and I give my support to whoever succeeds.

“I believe I have a lot to offer, but I fear this is not the right time.”

Sources close to Sunak told the BBC that while the news indicated a considerable advantage for his campaign, he was “not taking anything for granted”.