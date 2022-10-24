Boris Johnson withdraws from the race to lead the Conservative Party and return to the post of British prime minister

Boris Johnson withdrew from the race to become leader of the Conservative Party and thus return to the post of British prime minister. He said he had the support to continue, but “it just wouldn’t be the right thing to do.”

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and former UK Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt are the only ones left in the internal dispute that will be decided on Monday (24/10).

In the British parliamentary system, the Prime Minister is usually the leader of the party that has won the most seats in Parliament, provided that he alone or in a coalition achieves a majority in the House of Commons.

The Conservative Party currently has a vast majority of 357 lawmakers, so it can choose a new leader and elevate him to the post of prime minister without needing to seek additional support from other parties or call a general election.

