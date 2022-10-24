Borja slaps ‘with disgust’, guarantees River victory and title to Boca

The Argentine Championship table provided a last round full of emotions for the contenders for the title. And one of the protagonists of the end of the national competition was an old acquaintance of Brazilians: striker Miguel Borja, from River Plate. The Colombian secured the victory for Marcelo Gallardo’s men and also the title of arch-rival Boca Juniors.

Borja was responsible for scoring both goals in River Plate’s hard-fought comeback against Racing, in Avellaneda: 2-1. In the second goal, the Colombian striker squandered coolness in front of the goalkeeper to secure the triumph and end any title chances for the adversary.

The move came in the 50th minute of the second half. In a counterattack, Borja was launched and won the marker with a beautiful dominance and a game of body. The Colombian shot at speed and crossed – wrong – to Suárez, who punctured in an attempt to volley. The ball reached Barco, who hit it, but was blocked.

The round rolled through the penalty area and offered itself to Borja once more. With the defense messed up and the goalkeeper still in motion, the attacker calmly ran to the ball and hit the left with a lot of style, in the opposite corner of Arias, who only watched the ball swell the net.

turnaround

Racing needed Boca’s victory and a stumble at La Bombonera against Independiente – Avellaneda’s team’s biggest rival – to take the cup. And it was very close to that.

In the 45th minute of the second half, the score was 2-2 at Bombonera – it would be the final score -, and Racing had a penalty in their favor. Galván went for the penalty, but stopped in the defense of Armani.

Needing another goal to secure the title, Racing launched the attack and was exposed, taking the counterattack that guaranteed River’s triumph in the final minutes.

In the end, Boca Juniors was champion with 52 points in 27 games, against Racing’s 50. With 47 points, River Plate took third place and also secured a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores.