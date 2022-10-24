Botafogo forwards agreement with Reebok to uniform supplier

Everything indicates that the novel by the new uniform supplier of the Botafogo is on its way to the end. The club has an agreement with Reebok, an American brand that is returning to the football market.

+ PERFORMANCES: Jeffinho shines, but Patrick de Paula does poorly in Botafogo’s draw against Fluminense

The bond is not yet signed, it is worth mentioning, but only the last bureaucratic details separate the agreement. The trend is for a long-term contract that has activations beyond the shirt, with Reebok controlling the club’s official stores.

Adidas was the other brand in the ‘race’ for Glorioso’s uniform. As John Textor, owner of Botafogo’s SAF, is on his way to acquire Lyon-FRA, he had a desire to standardize all Eagle Holding clubs – the French club is sponsored by the German brand.

In the end, however, the tendency is for the best contract to weigh more heavily on the final choice. From the beginning, Reebok showed interest in sponsoring Botafogo and Textor’s relationship with Jamie Salter, CEO of Authtentic Brands Group, which controls the brand, was a positive thing.

Famous in Brazil at the beginning of this century, Reebok came to sponsor São Paulo, Internacional and Vasco, but suffered from the financial crisis. Now, he is returning to the football market.