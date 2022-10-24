Brasileirão: see the title chances, going to Libertadores and relegation

The Brazilian Championship is approaching its end. The final stretch of the competition promises strong emotions, with a fierce fight in the fight against relegation and for a spot in Libertadores. Check below the situation of each club after the conclusion of the 33rd round!
1st place: PALMEIRAS (71 points) – 33 games – Title: 99.1% / Libertadores: 100%
2nd place: INTERNATIONAL (61 points) – 33 games – Title: 0.7% / Libertadores: 100%
3rd place: FLAMENGO (58 points) – 33 games – Title: 0.04% / Libertadores: 100%
4th place: CORINTHIANS (57 points) – 32 games – Title: 0.06% / Libertadores: 99.9%/ Sudamericana: 0.009%
5th place: FLUMINENSE (55 points) – 33 games – Libertadores: 99.3%/ Sudamericana: 0.6%
6th place: ATHLETICO-PR (51 points) – 33 games – Libertadores: 78.4%/ Sudamericana: 21.6%
7th place: ATLÉTICO-MG (47 points) – 32 games – Libertadores: 43.2%/ Sudamericana: 56.6%
8th place: SÃO PAULO (47 points) – 33 games – Libertadores: 23.2%/ Sudamericana: 76.2%
9th place: AMÉRICA-MG (45 points) – 33 games – Libertadores: 9.4%/ Sudamericana: 85.8%
10th place: FORTALEZA (44 points) – 32 games – Libertadores: 31.7%/ Sudamericana: 66.6%
11th place: BOTAFOGO (44 points) – 33 games – Libertadores: 8.6%/ Sudamericana: 85.1%
12th place: SANTOS (44 points) – 33 games – Libertadores: 3.9%/ Sudamericana: 83.5%/ Relegation: 0.003%
13th place: RED BULL BRAGANTINO (41 points) – 33 games – Libertadores: 0.6%/ Sudamericana: 56.3%/ Relegation: 0.06%
14th place: GOIÁS (41 points) – 32 games – Libertadores: 1.7%/ Sudamericana: 64.6%/ Relegation: 0.04%
15th place: CORITIBA (35 points) – 33 games – Sudamericana: 1.9%/ Relegation: 28.6%
16th place: CEARÁ (34 points) – 33 games – Sudamericana: 0.3%/ Relegation: 46.3%
17th place: ATLÉTICO-GO (33 points) – 33 games – Sudamericana: 0.7%/ Relegation: 53%
18th place: CUIABÁ (31 points) – 33 games – Sudamericana: 0.06%/ Relegation: 75.1%
19th place: AVAÍ (28 points) – 33 games – Sudamericana: 0.001%/ Relegation: 96.8%
20th place: YOUTH (21 points) – 33 games – Relegation: 100%