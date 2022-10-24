Brie Larson in her leisure time, before The Marvels

*INSTAGRAM*

Brie Larson, when she’s not saving the world from Marvel’s biggest villains, she spends her free time listening to rock music. Over the weekend, she shared a video of herself dancing at an LCD Soundsystem concert.

In the 12-second clip, which she cleverly captioned “POV, you sitting next to me at a concert,” you can see that she’s swaying to the music with her arms in the air. A carefree moment as she prepares to release two blockbuster movies in 2023.

Before dressing up for The Marvels, Brie Larson will appear in Fast X as Tess. The film, also known as Fast and Furious 10, is directed by Louis Leterrier from a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau.

While her role in the story remains somewhat uncertain, the actress will appear alongside many franchise favorites such as Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, John Cena and Jordana Brewster. The film is expected to be released on May 19, 2023, with a sequel in February 2024.

However, the Fast X cast has given fans plenty of ideas about what to expect from Brie Larson’s character. In a post that was made on social media, Vin Diesel appeared to suggest that Tess not join Dominic Toretto’s close circle of friends anytime soon. “There is love and laughter in this image,” was what he said alongside a photo with the actress. But he went on to say, somewhat cryptically, that her role will add something unexpected.

After the movie is actually released, the actress will star in the sequel to Captain Marvel, whose story begins after the events of Ms. Marvel, when Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau start switching places every time they use their powers. Seeking to fix this, the trio will team up to try to find out what the cause of the problem is. The film’s premiere is scheduled for July 28 next year, 2023.

As the first screening of The Marvels was shown at the D23 Expo, actress Brie Larson spoke about how important this sequel is going to be for her character. In an interview given to The Hollywood Reporter, she said that fans will be able to see a new side of Carol Danvers.