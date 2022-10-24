broadcast and the injured in the search for the first victory

lakers_x_blazers_transmissao_e_os_lesionados_na_busca_pela_primeira_vitoria

After missing their first two games of the season, it became clear that one of the Lakers’ main problems is the quality of their shooting. The team has attempted exactly 85 three-pointers so far and has made just 19 of them.

In last Thursday’s showdown against the Clippers, the Lakers’ play rotation with Westbrook, Beverley and Nunn combined just 1-16 from three-pointers. Of the 45 three-pointers the team attempted in the six-point loss to the Clippers, only nine shots hit the basket.

That said, opposing teams will definitely exploit the Lakers’ shooting issues and will continue to challenge our players to shoot from distance as a strategy.

And this Sunday, the opponent will be the Portland Trail Blazers in a crucial game that the Lakers need to leave with a positive result. It is very important that the team does not go on a losing streak and that the squad is discredited that it can evolve at this moment.

The Blazers are undefeated so far with a 2-0 record. It looks like Damian Lillard is back to his old form after missing most of last season due to injuries. The Blazers, who recently defeated the Suns 113-111 in overtime, will test the Lakers defense.

injured

After being sidelined with a back injury since training camp, Troy Brown Jr. has been updated to probable for this Sunday’s game. Anthony Davis, who injured his back following a fall against the Clippers last Thursday, appears to be doing well and is also listed as likely. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder (thumb) and Thomas Bryant (thumb) remain out for the next few weeks.

before the game

Arena: Crypto Arena

Time: 4:30 pm

Stream: NBA League Pass