Caboclo gets rid of lawsuits for harassment and former director retracts

Former CBF president Rogério Caboclo no longer responds to legal proceedings in which he was accused of sexual harassment. If in the first of them – the result of the episode of moral and sexual harassment denounced by an employee – Caboclo made a criminal transaction, there were two other actions in court in recent days.

The convictions in the Brazilian Football Ethics Commission, however, still stand. But the lawyers are awaiting a response to the appeal at the Brazilian Center for Mediation and Arbitration (CBMA) to invalidate at least one of them – involving moral harassment against a former director, which did not become a case in the Common Court. In any case, in the view of one of the members of Caboclo’s defense, these moves will not change the picture in the presidency of the CBF.

Two accusations of sexual harassment against Rogério were pending in court, made by former CBF employees. At the state level, the Public Ministry did not denounce Caboclo and also asked for the case to be closed. The Federal Regional Court (TRF-2) also decided to stop the criminal action. Caboclo’s defense promises to call the police to investigate the crime of slanderous denunciation.

The cases of the two employees came to the attention of the Ethics Commission, but Caboclo was not punished. There were two other processes that resulted in his conviction:

– The moral and sexual harassment against a ceremonial, who still works at the entity, whose conversations with Caboclo were recorded. In them, he asks her, among other things: “Do you masturbate?”. 21 month sentence.

– Moral harassment, initially denounced by the then director of information technology at CBF, Fernando França. 20 month sentence.

But there was a reversal and Fernando França sent a letter through which he retracts the accusations made against Caboclo. In it, he alleges that he was “taken by emotion” after a disagreement with Caboclo and, “in a thoughtless way”, presented a complaint against the leader in the ethics committee.

Fernando França, who has always been an ally of former President Marco Polo Del Nero, said in the document that he reflected “with serenity” on the situation and acknowledged that the complaint he made against Rogério “does not accurately reflect the events”.

O UOL found that the formal retraction registered in a notary’s office was signed in August, but was only inserted in the file of the process that is being processed by the CBMA last week. Therefore, there is hope in Caboclo’s defense of a turnaround that removes the second conviction applied to the former top hat.

“This is a representation of a person initially offended who is saying that he was not. In my opinion, there is no reason for the process to continue”, said lawyer Marcos Pitanga, who defends Caboclo in the appeal of this process, specifically.

Effect on CBF?

If he is acquitted at the CBMA in the case involving Fernando França, Caboclo will be suspended and ineligible until the beginning of March 2023. The term for which he was elected in 2018 would run until April 2023. Is it possible to return to power? Caboclo’s own defense does not believe that.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

It’s just that this Caboclo mandate, formally, no longer exists. This took place when the CBF, still presided over on an interim basis by Ednaldo Rodrigues, signed a Term of Conduct Adjustment (TAC) with the Public Ministry of Rio to close a process that questioned the validity of the claim. The argument is that the electoral rules were approved without the participation of clubs.

To end the imbroglio and, consequently, open the way for a new election — in which he would emerge victorious — Ednaldo signed the document, which removed Caboclo’s mandate and the entire slate elected with him. Opponents of Ednaldo, such as Gustavo Feijó, lost power in the CBF.

If he had not signed the TAC and the term was still valid, the election won by Ednaldo would be for a buffer term until April 2023. As the game was “zero”, the Bahian was elected to command the CBF for four years, until March of 2026.