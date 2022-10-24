Calm Down: With hit potential, Selena Gomez shows maturity in her career

Just under 1 month ago Selena Gomez launched “calm down“. The track is by the Nigerian singer row and there was already a solo version, but the singer’s voice on its re-release provided added dimension to the track.

After that time in the media, “Calm Down” accumulates good results and has great potential to be a hit. At the moment the clip is the 16th most viewed music video in the world on YouTube, which is quite a feat. It is true that the track has not yet reached the top of the main western countries, but it is already at number one in Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

This trend is changing, ascalm down” has already entered the top 20 of Spotify in Canada, for example. In the UK it is at #85 and in the US at #117.

Read more:

Maturity and globalization

For a long time, American music was closed off. Partnerships were made between them, including the British who gained strength. Now, it is clear that the trend is a globalization. The first example is in K-Pop, which invaded the world’s hit charts. the own Selena Gomez already entered that wave and recorded the track “ice cream” as BLACKPINKthe biggest girl group in South Korea.

Recording with an artist from Nigeria shows Selena Gomez’s understanding of this trend towards globalization and, even more, her maturity. You can see that she is open to trying new sounds, coming out of her box. The artist navigates the world of afrobeat, afrorave and trap. Although the singer has fallen like a glove in music, there is no doubt that it is a touch of novelty and renewal in her career.

The merit comes from Selena Gomez to recognize world talent, including African countries. At the same time, Rema also has the merit of being relevant to the point of winning over a singer as famous as sheall with quality and success.