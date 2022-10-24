Campeonato Mineiro has a new format to adapt to the return of Sul-Minas – 10/24/2022

After 19 editions with the same dispute formula, the Campeonato Mineiro will have a new format from 2023. With the possibility of the Copa Sul-Minas returning to the calendar next year, clubs from Minas Gerais have already adapted the local competition, which will use fewer dates next year. The new format was approved by the participating teams this Monday (24) afternoon, at the technical council held at Mineirão.

The formula chosen was the same as anticipated by the UOL SPORT: the clubs were divided into three groups with four clubs each and the first phase will only have clashes against opponents from other groups, as already happens in the Paulista Championship. The first places in each group and the best second advance to the semifinals. The three worst teams dispute a triangular to define the relegated. The semi-finals and final will be played in first-leg duels. In all, 12 dates will be used for the competition, which is scheduled to start on January 21 and end in March.

With the reduction of games, in 2022 14 of the 16 dates made available by CBF were used, Minas Gerais football has already adapted for the return of Sul-Minas. However, it is not yet confirmed that the interstate tournament will be played as early as next year. In addition to Minas Gerais, Sul-Minas also has clubs in Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

For 2024, Mineiro should undergo a further reduction to ten dates. The format would be the same as in 2023, with eight rounds in the first phase, but without back-and-forth clashes in the semifinals and final, which would be decided in a single game. All to fit the six dates planned for Sul-Minas.

Defined groups

The meeting was mediated by the Minas Gerais Football Federation and the change in the dispute formula was decided by the clubs participating in the Campeonato Mineiro. At the meeting held at Mineirão, the groups for the competition in 2023 were already drawn.

Current champion, Atlético-MG is the seed of Group A. Along with Galo are Athletic, Pouso Alegre and Villa Nova. In Group B are América-MG, Caldense, Patrocinense and Democrata, from Sete Lagoas. In Group C are Cruzeiro, Democrata-GV, Tombense and Ipatinga.