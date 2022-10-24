‘Cancellation shouldn’t be a taboo’, says boss to EA Motive

Despite being a relatively new studio, founded in 2015, EA Motivate has only done projects related to large franchises, including Star Wars and now the remake of dead space. She came close to making an entirely new game, which was cancelled, which may seem like a waste for the developer’s fans, but executive Patrick Klaus believes that this type of situation should be part of the process.

In an interview for the website eurogamerthe manager of Motive Studio spoke about the project, which was codenamed Gaiaand about the future of the studio, which includes the recently announced Iron Man. For him, cancellation in video games shouldn’t be a taboo.

“There’s no taboo about it. It’s part of the creative process and the uncertainty that comes with exploring different things,” he says of the end of the project. Gaiawhich was briefly shown to audiences at E3 2020, where a jetpacked character flew between buildings.

(Reproduction)Source: Eurogamer/Electronic Arts

“What I think was very important at that time is that it was not an exclusive decision of EA headquarters. It was our decision”, recalls the executive about the cancellation. “We didn’t want to take a step too far,” he says, explaining that they preferred to make sure their employees supported themselves before trying something completely new and risky.

It was at this moment that Motive had the opportunity to work with the remake of dead spacewhich arrives on January 27, 2023, and with the future Iron Man, which has not yet had any details revealed. “It’s a little scary, isn’t it? Because it’s going to be huge and it’s going to have a lot of expectations from millions of players. We want to continue to keep what I say has become part of our DNA — of treating the franchise at the same time with confidence, humility and passion.” comments Klaus.

According to him, the Iron Man game will be a “completely new story”, but he didn’t give much information. “We need time to try certain things and to make sure that we’re going to have a vision and a creative direction that’s going to be new and unique and different from some of the other Marvel games or action RPGs out there. production”, he explains.

When asked about possibly implementing concepts of Gaia in Iron Man, Klaus laughed, but was hopeful: “Maybe there will be an opportunity in the future for some of that work to return in some form.” “We continue to learn every day”, he concludes.