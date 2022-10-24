Capitalism and the internet will not free the Chinese people; read Ai Weiwei’s review

the government of Communist Party in China was scored by a mass public campaign after anothereach destined to command Chinese minds.

There was the Great Leap Forward, the industrial reform campaign begun in 1958 that precipitated a devastating famine; The Cultural Revolution witch hunt of 1966-76, which nearly destroyed China; and many more, some more harmful than others, and each targeting some political, social, or economic imperative of the day. Its cumulative effect is one of the Communist Party’s greatest achievements: an almost perfect symbiosis between dictatorial government and subservient population.

The government’s nearly three-year campaign against Covid-19 may be the worst of all. It is an affront to science and common sense, but – reminiscent of the folly of the Cultural Revolution – authorities and citizens across the country do everything they can to carry it out.

Entire cities are shut down even to contain small outbreaks, and coronavirus tests are carried out on fish and other food products, cars and even building materials. This has brought chaos and suffering to the people of China, who have been repeatedly locked up, detained for lack of coronavirus testing, and lost jobs or businesses. When Chengdu, a city of 21 million, was closed in September, residents were prevented from leaving their apartments even when an earthquake struck.

Past mass control campaigns have come and gone, but this one will have lasting consequences thanks to its most insidious aspect: surveillance technology rolled out across the country to suppress Covid, but which allows citizens to be tracked by authorities, their circumscribed movements.

Government officials used this system to restrict the movements of people who wanted to participate in a protest in central China in June. These officials were later punished, but the fact is that the government now has a system that Mao Zedong could only have dreamed of, powered by data and algorithms, to monitor and control people.

The West is wrong about China. It was long assumed that capitalism, the emergence of a middle class, and the internet would cause China to eventually adopt Western political ideas. But these ideas cannot even begin to take root because the Communist Party has never allowed the intellectual soil to be fertilized for such ideas to germinate. And never will.

In fact, Chinese minds were never truly free. China has been a largely united and centralized state for most of the last 2,000 years, and ethics and a similar relationship between ruler and ruled have endured throughout. No fundamental change is possible. The humble people of China are expected to just obey.

When the Communist Party took power in 1949, hope for a new era briefly shone. My father, Ai Qing, then one of China’s leading poets, had joined the party with enthusiasm.

But Mao shrewdly capitalized on China’s ancient power dynamics, enshrining the party as the unquestioned new ruler. Like many intellectuals, my father was soon attacked during Mao’s repeated political campaigns to root out those who dared to think independently. China’s spiritual, intellectual and cultural life has withered away.

In 1957 – the year I was born – Mao launched the Anti-Rightist Campaign. My father was branded a rightist, subjected to fierce public attacks, and we were taken into internal exile in a dark corner of the remote Xinjiang region. Some of his colleagues committed suicide.

He was attacked once more during the Cultural Revolution, parading through the streets in a donkey cap to public meetings where abuse was hurled at him. He came home one night, exhausted, his face black after someone at a political rally threw a pot of paint over his head.

In an example of the helplessness and resignation of the people of China, he suggested that we just imagine that that dark place has always been our home, accept our lot in life, and move on. The people of China still live under this surrender mentality today.

When I clashed with the authorities in 2011 after criticizing the government, the police threatened me with an “ugly death” and said they would tell all of China about the absurd accusations they made, such as tax evasion, to discredit me. I asked if the Chinese people would believe his lies. “90% will believe it,” an officer told me.

In China, where all “truth” comes from the party, he may be right. Three years later, at an art exhibition in Shanghai, pressure from local government officials led to the abrupt removal of my name from an exhibitor list. None of the Chinese artists whose work was on display, many of whom knew me well, came forward to defend me.

Things have only gotten worse in the last decade. The authorities have smothered the lingering vestiges of independent thought, decimated Chinese civil society and frightened academia, media, culture and business.

To be fair, individual thought and expression are also limited in Western democracies. Political correctness forces people to hide what they really believe and parrot empty slogans to superficially conform to prevailing narratives. And Western engagement with China has been driven by the pursuit of profit rather than values.

Western leaders criticize the Communist Party’s violations of human rights, freedom of speech and spiritual freedom, but they have long continued to do business with Beijing. The US hypocrisy about independent thinking is evident in its approach to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who advocates freedom of information but who the US government sues.

Millions of Chinese are proud of the growing wealth and power of modern China. But this sense of well-being is a mirage conjured up by superficial material gains, constant propaganda about the decline of the West, and suppression of intellectual freedom. China is indeed morally decaying under the influence of the party. In 2011, a 2-year-old girl was hit by two vehicles in southern China and left bleeding on a street. Eighteen people passed by doing nothing, some even swerved to avoid it. Don’t think, don’t get involved, just keep walking. The girl died.

Freedom depends on courage and sustained risk-taking. But the vast majority of Chinese people feel that resistance, even on a philosophical level, is impossible, and that personal survival depends on obedience. They are reduced to anxious servility, lining up like sheep in long lines for their coronavirus tests or scrambling for food before sudden lockdowns.

Freedom and individuality can never be completely suppressed. And no country, however strong it may seem, can really prosper without diversity of opinion. But there is no hope of fundamental change in my country as long as the Communist Party is in power.

* Ai Weiwei is an artist and author who was arrested by the Chinese government.