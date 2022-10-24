Captain America 4 | Harrison Ford confirmed as General Ross

Marvel Studios recently confirmed that renowned actor Harrison Ford will take on the role of General Rossin Captain America: New World Order.

Ford will replace William Hurt in the role after the actor passed away in March.

Hurt had interpreted the General Ross in The Incredible Hulk (2008), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and for the last time in Black Widow (2021).

In addition to captain america 4, Ford will also interpret Ross in Thunderbolts, which will be directed by Jake Schreier.

Although it is the first experience of Harrison Ford in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor is used to acting in successful film franchises, having worked for decades on Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

SEE MORE

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant of Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.