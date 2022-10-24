Cara Delevingne goes to Paris fashion show after appearing disheveled

Actress Cara Delevigne, 30, was present at the Paris Fashion Week fashion show tonight. The model appeared smiling for the clicks and brought relief to fans as her family was considering a clinical intervention after seeing her appear disoriented on the streets.

She attended a Karl Lagerfeld brand party for the launch of her own collection. The looks were also made available during New York Fashion Week.

In the photos released from the event, Cara Delevigne appears with a smile from ear to ear and posed for photos making faces and mouths, showing that he is fine. She also appeared in clicks with party guests.

Cara Delevingne attends fashion show in Paris Image: Getty Images

On social media, she showed off the look used for the fashion show to fans and received a lot of praise from fans. “You are beautiful,” said one follower. “Beautiful hair,” wrote another netizen. “I hope all is well,” said a third fan.

Actress is seen disoriented

On September 5, according to the Daily Mail, Delevingne was seen with her dog, Alfie, and an assistant in Los Angeles, looking shaggy, barefoot and wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt.

The artist would be two hours late for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane. She even got on the aircraft, but did not take off, which raised suspicions of friction with the rapper’s team.

Delevingne was also seen pacing visibly nervously — including dropping her cell phone on the floor several times.

According to The Sun, friends and family want to have her hospitalized because she is in a “worrying situation”.

Last week, actress Margot Robbie, 32, was photographed in a state of visible emotional distress after leaving Delevingne’s home in West Hollywood, California.

The images released by the Daily Mail newspaper show the protagonist of the live action “Barbie” as she prepares to travel to Los Angeles International Airport. She had a distressed, tearful expression and appears to be wiping tears from her face.

The speculation is that the condition Margot was in had to do with the visit hours earlier to her friend’s house.