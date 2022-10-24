Cara Delevingne, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: the best Beauty looks of the week – Makeup

Dear Delevingne

The model and actress bet on the eyeshadow and coral lipstick to be the star of the look, matching perfectly with the tone of her blazer. In the hairstyle, the choice was for loose wavy hair with parting on the side. A perfect look to play for dinner or a special day.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Cara Delevingne, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: the best Beauty looks of the week Marina Ruy Barbosa credits: @marinaruybarbosa ” data-title=”Cara Delevingne, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: the best Beauty looks of the week – Cara Delevingne, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: the best Beauty looks of the week – Miranda”> Marina Ruy Barbosa credits: @marinaruybarbosa

Marina Ruy Barbosa always presents herself with impeccable make-up and hair. This time, she opted for a “washed face” make-up, with very little mascara, highlighting only the red lipstick. As for her hair, she was inspired by the 2000s, with her hair loose and wavy and two thin moths in the fringe area. A perfect hairstyle for the summer that is coming to Brazil.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Cara Delevingne, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: the best Beauty looks of the week Rosie Huntington-Whiteley credits: @nikki_makeup ” data-title=”Cara Delevingne, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: the best Beauty looks of the week – Cara Delevingne, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: the best Beauty looks of the week – Miranda”> Rosie Huntington-Whiteley credits: @nikki_makeup

The model and businesswoman is a fan of natural makeup and this time she was no exception. With a soft contour and blush, she opted for a discreet smoky gray overlay and nude lipstick and lip contour. To complete the look, a sleek mid-part bob, a hairstyle that has been on trend for the last few seasons.