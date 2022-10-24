Ceará is defeated away from home by Atlético-GO and gets even closer to the relegation zone – Play

O Ceará was defeated by Atlético-GO this Sunday (23) and parked in 16th place in the Brasileirão table. Now, with just one point difference from this Sunday’s opponent (23), who jumped to 17th in the standings. The teams faced each other at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia. Lucas Gazal scored the only goal of the match.

With the defeat, Alvinegro continues with 34 points. The team faces Internacional this Wednesday (26), at 9:45 pm, in Beira-Rio. Atletico-GO, on the other hand, rose one position and has 33 points. The Dragon visits São Paulo the next day (27), at 19:00, at Morumbi.

GAME SUMMARY

1st time:

At home, Atlético-GO proposed the initial actions with Luiz Fernando, who kicked hard and João Ricardo defended. Ceará began to exchange passes in the middle of the field. The Dragon bet on quick counterattacks, but the white-and-white defense disarmed. Wellington Rato had a chance in the 8th minute and was stopped by the black-and-white goalkeeper. At 9′, it was Mendoza’s turn to hit the post. Vozão kept possession of the ball, tried to pierce the opponent’s block and stayed in the marking of Atlético.

Nino Paraíba advanced along the side and crossed. Renan warded off the danger. Vina was left with the leftovers and couldn’t finish. The midfielder had another chance from outside the area, at 20 minutes, and missed. On the other side, Wellington Rato kicked and won a corner. After charging, one more. Following the plays, the Dragon opened the scoring. The ball was thrown in the area, and the defender went up free to head. Alvinegro held on in defense and took little danger. The team did not occupy the spaces and saw Baralhas finish over the goal.

The home owners continued to pull attack actions. Grandpa tried to advance mainly on the left, but suffered to work the ball and finish. Atlético closed in defense and recomposed to work on plays in the middle of the field. Thus, Wellington Rato received from Airton, passed by Messias and hit a cross towards the goal. Once again, João Ricardo saved Ceará’s goal. At 41′, Guilherme Castilho tried to stop a play and received a yellow card for a handball. Alvinegro created few offensive chances and did not worry the opponent. Mendoza still had a chance in the final stretch, but the ball went off the side. The player still kicked low in the 49′ and saw Renan leave calmly for the defense. The game went to halftime at 1-0 for the hosts.

Subtitle:

After defeat, Ceará sees the distance to the relegation zone decrease. Photograph:

Fausto Filho/Ceará SC

2nd period

Duel got off to a good start. Mendoza had a chance, but he felt it and left the field. Lucho made three changes. Fernando Sobral, Erick and Lima gave more volume to Ceará. Then Jô played for Vina, who sent a bomb in the direction of the goal. The goalkeeper removed the danger. Lima also looked for submission and was stopped by Renan. For the Dragon, Edson finished in the direction of the goal, the ball was deflected and went out through the baseline.

Atletico continued to press forward in attack. Nino Paraíba and Bruno Pacheco blocked the moves. Again the defensive sector of alvinegro worked. Luiz Otávio cut Airton’s attempt. Alvinegro sought the counterattack and suffered with the opposing marking. Lima kicked and sent it over the goal. In the 28′, Baralhas arrived in danger and was cut by the black-and-whites.

Luiz Otávio had the big chance of the game. He, however, missed the goal scored. In the small area, even alone and without a goalkeeper, the defender sent the ball over the post. The hosts pressed with Léo Pereira and Wellington Rato. Nino threw the ball into the area and Renan pushed the danger away. Alvinegro evolved in creation and pressured. The team, however, could not exchange passes in the last third of the field to finish with quality. Jô still headed and was unsuccessful. At 50′, the duel ended with a victory for the Goianiense group.

SEE WHAT REAL TIME WAS LIKE

