Check out 5 NASA secrets that have already been revealed

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, is an agency of the United States government. It is responsible for the civil special program as well as aerospace and aeronautical research. Its origin dates back to 1958 in the hands of President Dwight Eisenhower.

In short, NASA is one of the most respected institutions in the world and to whom we owe much of the advances in astronomy. This agency is very vast and powerful, and has curiosities that you may not know.

See NASA secrets that have already been revealed

1. NASA pays 9 thousand dollars to rest

It is very difficult to be selected to work at NASA and even more so if you want to be an astronaut. Before selecting who will go to space, candidates spend 70 days into bed relaxing.

It may seem absurd, especially since NASA pays them $9,000 a month for this ‘service’, but you need to know how these candidates’ bodies react to inactivity when in environments with different levels of severity.

2. To work at NASA, one must find errors in the movie Armageddon

At NASA they have several copies of the movie “Armageddon”, not because they are Bruce Willis fans, but they use it to educate future astronomers.

Thus, candidates to work at NASA should watch the film and then point out any errors they find in it. errors exceed 160.

3. Inventions for life in space

For astronauts, living in space is not easy. Lack of gravity makes things as simple as brushing your teeth and eating very complicated.

For this reason, scientists have come up with different inventions such as freeze-dried foods or transparent devices.

4. NASA was sued by Yemen

Sending exploration probes to the planet Mars is always a big milestone in the world of astronomy, but NASA has already received unexpected demand for it.

Some Yemeni people have sued the US agency for “illegal occupation of the planet”. They claimed they had inherited Mars from their ancestors and therefore they were the sole owners of the Martian soil.

5. Number of astronauts at NASA

Despite being its most famous employees, astronauts are not the only people behind NASA’s endeavors.

THE workforce NASA also includes several scientists, engineers, as well as writers, secretaries, lawyers, and professors.