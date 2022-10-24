Check out how much Corinthians can earn in each position at the end of the Brazilian Championship

After the victory against Santos and the stumbling block of Fluminense, Corinthians ended the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship in fourth place, even with one less game. In addition to guaranteeing a spot in next year’s Libertadores, finishing the tournament in the top places guarantees a lot of money to the club’s coffers.

The Brasileirão prize pool is distributed from the first to the 16th place in the tournament and is gradually reduced. The four relegated teams do not receive any value – see estimated values ​​below.

Timão has been appearing in the G4 since the beginning of the national tournament and if it ends up inside it can guarantee a good value within the club’s coffers. Currently in fourth place, the Parque São Jorge club would receive approximately R$ 38.2 million. The information is from ge.globe.

Corinthians has a good advantage over seventh-placed Atlético-MG, which has 47 points – ten points apart. With Palmeiras close to securing the title in the next round, Timão should, then, fight for the values ​​corresponding to the positions of second to sixth place. There are only six rounds to go until the end of the championship.

Thinking about finishing in the best possible position, the squad of Timão prepares for the direct confrontation against Fluminense. The ball rolls on Wednesday, at 9:45 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Estimate of how much each position will pay in the 2022 Brasileirão

BRL 45.0 million BRL 42.7 million BRL 40.5 million BRL 38.2 million BRL 36.0 million BRL 33.7 million BRL 31.5 million BRL 29.2 million BRL 27.0 million BRL 24.7 million BRL 19.3 million BRL 18.0 million BRL 16.6 million BRL 16.2 million BRL 15.7 million BRL 15.2 million

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 71 33 20 11 two 56 21 35 72 2nd International 61 33 16 13 4 50 29 21 62 3rd Flamengo 58 33 17 7 9 53 30 23 59 4th Corinthians 57 32 16 9 7 39 30 9 59 5th Fluminense 55 33 16 7 10 53 40 13 56 6th Atletico-PR 51 33 14 9 10 40 40 0 52 7th Atlético-MG 47 32 12 11 9 38 33 5 49 8th Sao Paulo 47 33 11 14 8 46 35 11 47 9th America-MG 45 33 13 6 14 30 35 -5 45 10th Strength 44 32 12 8 12 35 32 3 46 11th Botafogo 44 33 12 8 13 34 37 -3 44 12th saints 43 33 11 10 12 38 30 8 43 13th Red Bull Bragantino 41 33 10 11 12 45 45 0 41 14th Goiás 41 32 10 11 11 35 41 -6 43 15th coritiba 35 33 10 5 18 33 53 -20 35 16th Ceará 34 33 6 16 11 29 34 -5 34 17th Atlético-GO 33 33 8 9 16 33 49 -16 33 18th cuiabá 31 33 7 10 16 25 37 -12 31 19th Hawaii 28 33 7 7 19 28 55 -27 28 20th Youth 21 33 3 12 18 26 60 -34 21

