Check out how much Corinthians can earn in each position at the end of the Brazilian Championship

After the victory against Santos and the stumbling block of Fluminense, Corinthians ended the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship in fourth place, even with one less game. In addition to guaranteeing a spot in next year’s Libertadores, finishing the tournament in the top places guarantees a lot of money to the club’s coffers.
The Brasileirão prize pool is distributed from the first to the 16th place in the tournament and is gradually reduced. The four relegated teams do not receive any value – see estimated values below.
Timão has been appearing in the G4 since the beginning of the national tournament and if it ends up inside it can guarantee a good value within the club’s coffers. Currently in fourth place, the Parque São Jorge club would receive approximately R$ 38.2 million. The information is from ge.globe.
Corinthians has a good advantage over seventh-placed Atlético-MG, which has 47 points – ten points apart. With Palmeiras close to securing the title in the next round, Timão should, then, fight for the values corresponding to the positions of second to sixth place. There are only six rounds to go until the end of the championship.
Thinking about finishing in the best possible position, the squad of Timão prepares for the direct confrontation against Fluminense. The ball rolls on Wednesday, at 9:45 pm, at Neo Química Arena.
Estimate of how much each position will pay in the 2022 Brasileirão
- BRL 45.0 million
- BRL 42.7 million
- BRL 40.5 million
- BRL 38.2 million
- BRL 36.0 million
- BRL 33.7 million
- BRL 31.5 million
- BRL 29.2 million
- BRL 27.0 million
- BRL 24.7 million
- BRL 19.3 million
- BRL 18.0 million
- BRL 16.6 million
- BRL 16.2 million
- BRL 15.7 million
- BRL 15.2 million
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|71
|33
|20
|11
|two
|56
|21
|35
|72
|2nd
|International
|61
|33
|16
|13
|4
|50
|29
|21
|62
|3rd
|Flamengo
|58
|33
|17
|7
|9
|53
|30
|23
|59
|4th
|Corinthians
|57
|32
|16
|9
|7
|39
|30
|9
|59
|5th
|Fluminense
|55
|33
|16
|7
|10
|53
|40
|13
|56
|6th
|Atletico-PR
|51
|33
|14
|9
|10
|40
|40
|0
|52
|7th
|Atlético-MG
|47
|32
|12
|11
|9
|38
|33
|5
|49
|8th
|Sao Paulo
|47
|33
|11
|14
|8
|46
|35
|11
|47
|9th
|America-MG
|45
|33
|13
|6
|14
|30
|35
|-5
|45
|10th
|Strength
|44
|32
|12
|8
|12
|35
|32
|3
|46
|11th
|Botafogo
|44
|33
|12
|8
|13
|34
|37
|-3
|44
|12th
|saints
|43
|33
|11
|10
|12
|38
|30
|8
|43
|13th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|41
|33
|10
|11
|12
|45
|45
|0
|41
|14th
|Goiás
|41
|32
|10
|11
|11
|35
|41
|-6
|43
|15th
|coritiba
|35
|33
|10
|5
|18
|33
|53
|-20
|35
|16th
|Ceará
|34
|33
|6
|16
|11
|29
|34
|-5
|34
|17th
|Atlético-GO
|33
|33
|8
|9
|16
|33
|49
|-16
|33
|18th
|cuiabá
|31
|33
|7
|10
|16
|25
|37
|-12
|31
|19th
|Hawaii
|28
|33
|7
|7
|19
|28
|55
|-27
|28
|20th
|Youth
|21
|33
|3
|12
|18
|26
|60
|-34
|21
See also all the rounds and more information on the Brazilian Championship standings on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Brazilian Championship.