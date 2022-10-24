Check out the NBA games broadcast on SporTV

O Jumper Brazil checked the NBA game schedule with SporTV broadcast this season. And, of course, we made a list of the matches that will be televised by the station.

In 2022/23, the Globo group channel will show 36 matches on closed TV. The opening game, by the way, will be between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, this Sunday. At first it will be broadcasts on Mondays and Sundays. In addition, all games that will air on SporTV 2 will also be shown by TNT

The NBA’s old contract with SporTV came to an end in June this year, with no agreement for renewal. Therefore, the network would stop broadcasting the NBA after seven seasons of partnership. So, the package that was from SporTV went to Amazon Prime Video, NBA’s new partner for broadcasting games.

However, the Globosat channel closed a partnership with Budweiser. In this way, the broadcaster will continue to show the league matches. But, unlike previous years, SporTV will have a smaller package of games on closed TV.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the so-called package Budweiser foresees the exhibition of the same 36 games in the YouTube (Bud and TNT Sports), in the channel of streamer Gauls in Twitch and not Facebook gives CNN Brazil. In addition, 24 of these matches will pass in the Band.

Therefore, the 2022/23 NBA season is already a milestone for Brazilian fans. After all, the league will have the most media partners broadcasting the games in its entire history.

NBA games broadcast on SporTV in 2022/23

October (3)

10/23/22 (Sunday): Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers (SporTV 2 – 11pm)

10/24/22 (Monday): Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers (SporTV 2 – 11pm)

10/31/22 (Monday): Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers (SporTV 2 – 11:30 pm)

November (7)

11/06/22 (Sunday): Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers (SporTV 2 – 17:30)

11/07/22 (Monday): Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors (SporTV 2 – 0h)

11/13/22 (Sunday): Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers (SporTV 2 – 11:30 pm)

11/14/22 (Monday): San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors (SporTV 2 – 0h)

11/21/22 (Monday): Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers (SporTV 2 – 0:30 am)

11/27/22 (Sunday): Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks (SporTV 2 – 10pm)

11/28/22 (Monday): Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers (SporTV 2 – 0:30 am)

December (6)

12/04/22 (Sunday): Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets (SporTV 2 – 8pm)

12/05/22 (Monday): Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks (SporTV 2 – 10:30pm)

12/12/22 (Monday): Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers (SporTV 2 – 0:30 am)

12/18/22 (Sunday): Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers (SporTV 2 – 23:30)

12/19/22 (Monday): Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns (SporTV 2 – 11pm)

12/26/22 (Monday): Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers (SporTV 2 – 0h)

January (9)

1/1/23 (Sunday): Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets (SporTV 2 – 10pm)

02/01/23 (Monday): Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors (SporTV 2 – 0h30)

08/01/23 (Sunday): Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers (SporTV 2 – 23h)

1/9/23 (Monday): Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets (SporTV 2 – 11pm)

01/15/23 (Sunday): Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers (SporTV 2 – 23:30)

1/16/23 (Monday): Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers (SporTV 2 – 0:30 am)

01/22/23 (Sunday): Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors (SporTV 2 – 22:30)

1/23/23 (Monday): Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz (SporTV 2 – 11pm)

1/30/23 (Monday): Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns (SporTV 2 – 11pm)

February (3)

05/02/23 (Sunday): Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves (SporTV 2-9pm)

06/02/23 (Monday): Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers (SporTV 2 – 0h)

02/13/23 (Monday): Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors (SporTV 2 – 0h)

March (6)

05/03/23 (Sunday): Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets (SporTV 2 – 20h)

3/6/23 (Monday): Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets (SporTV 2 – 11pm)

3/13/23 (Monday): Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings (SporTV 2 – 11pm)

03/19/23 (Sunday): Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers (SporTV 2 – 22:30)

3/26/23 (Sunday): Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors (SporTV 2 – 9:30 pm)

3/27/23 (Monday): Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Clippers (SporTV 2 – 11:30 pm)

April (2)

4/2/23 (Sunday): Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks (SporTV 2-9pm)

09/04/23 (Sunday): Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers (SporTV 2 – 16:30)

