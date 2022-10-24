China’s GDP grows below target amid Covid zero real estate and political crisis – 10/24/2022 – Market

China’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew well below target in the third quarter, intensifying the fall in Chinese stocks and worrying investors about the long-term prospects for the world’s second-largest economy.

GDP grew 3.9% year-on-year, above the 3.3% forecast by analysts polled by Bloomberg, but still below China’s 5.5% annual target, which is already the lowest in three decades.

The release of the data, delayed from Tuesday to Monday, comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his government to an unprecedented third term and tightened his grip on political power at the 20th Communist Party Congress. , last week.

China faces a housing crisis and strict “Covid zero” controls and lockdowns, which have largely slowed the spread of the virus but also hampered consumer activity.

The release of the data added to pessimism about Chinese equities as investors were disappointed that the party congress did not send more positive signals about the economy. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng China Enterprises index tumbled 7.4% to a 14-year low. The benchmark CSI 300 index of stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell by 3.1%.

“This is panic selling,” said Dickie Wong, head of research at Kingston Securities in Hong Kong. “Obviously investors are just not confident about the future of the Chinese economy.”

While the government did not provide an explanation for the delay, the move was widely seen as an attempt to avoid the diversion of attention from the congress, which takes place every five years and reorganizes the upper echelons of the Communist Party.

At the congress, Xi made little reference to China’s economic weaknesses and praised the coronavirus control measures, which include near-daily testing and quarantine rules that effectively isolated the country from the rest of the world. In the run-up to the event, China’s top epidemiologist said there was no timetable for an easing of restrictions.

Iris Pang, ING’s chief economist for China, said that while third-quarter growth exceeded expectations, the overall picture of the recovery was “mixed” and remained driven by Xi’s Covid zero policy.

“This will continue to affect the job market and have a negative effect on future retail sales,” she said.

Pang also warned that after the Communist Party’s personnel changes — including the departures of the leadership of former economic czar Liu He, central bank governor Yi Gang and top regulator Guo Shuqing — China’s economic team has become more centered under Xi.

“This implies that President Xi has even more voice in the conduct of policy.”

The third-quarter growth surpassed a rise of just 0.2% in the second quarter, when Shanghai, China’s biggest city and financial center, was put under a tough lockdown for two months.

In September, retail sales rose just 2.5%, below a Reuters forecast of 3.3%.

Industrial production, which fueled China’s growth in the first two years of the pandemic, rose 6.3% last month. It was better than analysts’ expectations of 4.5% as the country’s manufacturing industry rebounded from supply chain disruptions and blockages.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, Capital Economics’ chief economist for China, said that while the industry fared a little better, the outlook was “bleak” as most of the economy lost steam in the past month.

“There is no prospect of China lifting its Covid zero policy for the foreseeable future, and we do not expect significant relaxation before 2024. Therefore, recurring disruptions from the virus will continue to weigh on face-to-face activity, and further large-scale lockdowns cannot be discarded,” he added.

Investment in fixed assets grew 5.9% in the first nine months of the year. However, home sales, measured by floor area, are down 22% and new construction starts are down 38%, while real estate investment is down 8%.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that real estate activity data remained depressed in September, especially for new homes and home sales. New home transaction volume in 30 cities is down 18% year-over-year in October so far, according to Goldman data.

“Despite more local housing easing measures in recent months, we believe housing markets in lower-tier cities still face strong headwinds from weaker growth fundamentals than large cities, including net population outflows and potential housing problems. oversupply,” said the US bank.

Policymakers have gradually eased key interest rates this year and taken steps to accelerate completion of home-building projects, which have been delayed after a series of defaults at heavily indebted developers such as Evergrande.

But they stopped implementing big stimulus measures and now face a weakened currency and a domestic stock market that has lost 34%, accounting for the renminbi’s fall against the dollar.

“We still think that significantly improving financing conditions for developers may require further easing,” Goldman analysts said, “and there is a need for incremental policy support to bolster homebuyer sentiment and contain potential tail risks.”

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves