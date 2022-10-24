Chloë Grace Moretz is featured in new sci-fi footage ‘Periphers’; Check out!

After the trailer, the Prime Video released new images from the series ‘peripherals‘ (The Peripheral), starring Chloe Grace Moretz (‘The 5th Wave’).

A remarkable look into the future, and what lies beyond. #ThePeripheral arrives October 21. pic.twitter.com/3Vkp2uIsne — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 19, 2022

Created by Scott B. Smiththe series is based on the book of the same name by William Gibson.

The plot follows Flynne (Moretz) and Burton (Jack Reynor), two brothers who live in a future reality as dazzling as it is threatening. The children of a blind mother, Flynne and Burton often need to supplement their family income. It is in this context that an opportunity arises. Burton, experienced gamer, becomes a beta user of a new immersive game. However, the digital universe goes far beyond the metaverse and Flynne must take control when his brother loses his avatar in a battle that spills over into the real world.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (‘Westworld’) serve as executive producers.

The cast still has Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Chris Coy, Louis Herthum, Miles Barrow, Austin Rising and David Hoflin.

