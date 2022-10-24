Classic referee reports invasion of Corinthians director and glass thrown by Santos fans

The classic between Santos and Corinthians, held on Saturday at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, for the Brazilian Championship, with Timão winning 1-0, had some situations that had to be reported in the summary of referee from São Paulo Flávio Rodrigues de Souza . In it, in addition to the justifications for the expulsions of Corinthians Yuri Alberto and Santos from Santos, Lucas Barbosa, there is an invasion by a football director of the club in the capital and a glass thrown by the local fans.

According to the referee, a glass was thrown by the Santos fans on the field at 30 minutes of the first stage. And at halftime, the invasion of Alessando, a former right-back who is now Corinthians football manager, was recorded. The former player made harsh complaints about the expulsion of Yuri Alberto, still in the first half. Both episodes were caught by the broadcast of the match made by the channel Premiere.

“I inform you that at the 30th minute of the 1st half, a glass of water was thrown into the field of play from the stands where the home team’s fans were. game to contest the arbitration decisions”, wrote Flávio Rodrigues, who also reported a new “invasion” by Alessandro and the stoppage of the match due to the presence of a drone.

“I also inform you that he reentered the field of play at the time of celebrating his team’s goal. At 30 minutes of the 2nd half, the game was stopped for two minutes due to the presence of a drone that was flying over the lawn, being restarted after his departure”, he added in the summary.

In the red card received by Lucas Barbosa, in the second half, Flávio Rodrigues de Souza reported that he presented the second yellow card for “hitting Cássio’s leg in a reckless way, with medium intensity in the ball dispute”.

