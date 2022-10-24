Climate change causes fatal disease to spread across countries; understand

Cholera, a disease that can be fatal in a few hours, has been detected again and has recorded more than 30 deaths in Haiti. The catastrophe, which caused more than 10,000 deaths between 2010 and 2019 in the country, has contagion aggravated by climate change.

The countries where cholera has reappeared are all marked by poverty, instability and armed conflict. This is the case of Haiti, Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, among others.

“There is a close relationship between the transmission of cholera and insufficient access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities”, explains the WHO (World Health Organization).

Typical places of risk are slums and refugee camps, according to the WHO. The UN agency (United Nations) warns that humanitarian crises, with displacement of populations to inadequate and overcrowded camps, considerably increase the risk of epidemic outbreaks.

Climate changes

Climate change increases the intensity and frequency of floods, cyclones and droughts. This makes access to clean water difficult and “creates an ideal environment for the development of cholera”, warns the WHO.

The organization noted a “worrying resurgence” of cholera epidemics in 2022 after years of decline.

The WHO does not publish figures on deaths, due to the lack of reliable statistics in affected countries. But a 2015 American study put the number of deaths from cholera at between 21,000 and 143,000 each year.

acute intestinal infection

It is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated by a bacterium, the bacillus vibrio cholerae.

At least 75% of infected people have no symptoms. When it manifests, however, it can be very virulent in 10% to 20% of cases, with severe diarrhea and vomiting that cause accelerated dehydration.

Without treatment, cholera is one of the most rapidly fatal infectious diseases: death can occur within one to three days. In this case, death can be avoided only with treatment by infusion, with administration of rehydration salts and antibiotics.

Insufficient vaccines

There are several oral vaccines, and the WHO advises their use “in cholera-endemic areas, in humanitarian crises with a high risk of cholera and during cholera outbreaks”.

The multiplication of outbreaks in the world limited vaccine reserves, until reaching a situation of scarcity, warns the WHO.

On October 19, the organization announced that it would administer a single dose of the cholera vaccine instead of the recommended two, with the aim of reaching a greater number of people.

*With information from AFP.



