“Closer and Closer”; Palmeiras can be champion of the Brazilian in the next round

The round was good for Palmeiras. Verdão beat Avaí 3-0, at Allianz Parque, with goals from Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Vanderlan and rose to 71 points, the isolated leader of the Brasileirão. This Sunday, Internacional, runner-up, drew away from home with Coritiba by 1 to 1 and made the distance increase to ten points.

Because of this, Alviverde can be Brazilian champion in the next round. For that to happen, all you need to do is beat Athletico-PR, away from home, and hope for setbacks by Internacional, who take on Ceará, on Wednesday, in Beira-Rio, and Corinthians, who also play on Wednesday, against Fluminense, in House. Departures will be at 21:45.

If this combination of results happens, Palmeiras would reach 74 points and could no longer be reached, with four matches to go and 12 points to be disputed. That’s because Inter could only reach the same 74, but would lose, in the number of victories – today 21 to 16 for Palmeiras. Corinthians, which has one less game, could reach a maximum of 73.

Palmeiras, in addition to the match against Athletico, have four more matches to play: Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away), América-MG (home) and Internacional (away). Inter will face: América-MG (away), Athletico (home), São Paulo (away) and Palmeiras (home), while Corinthians closes the campaign against: Goiás (away – game delayed), Flamengo (away), Ceará (home), Coritiba (away) and Atlético-MG (home).