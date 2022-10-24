‘Colleagues had to learn to deal’, says 1st trans CEO about prejudice – 10/24/2022

Anyone who sees the achievements of Danielle Torres, 39, a partner at KPMG consultancy, might think that everything was easier for her. After all, the executive already held a board position at the company when she made her gender transition. However, even with years of experience and recognized potential, Danielle had to face the distrust of other professionals throughout the process.

“I was told that if I managed to keep my spot, it would already be extraordinary. People’s narratives were almost as if I were going to do the company a favor because now it would be diverse, you know? And the conversations I had with the leadership were not none of that, quite the opposite”, she says in an interview with universe. When he spoke to his superiors about his decision, he says, he was supported from the start.

In her book “I’m Danielle: How I became the first trans executive in Brazil” (Planeta), released in August, she talks in detail about this change in her executive life and the various experiences she lived.

The person who sent the email with the notice about Danielle’s gender transition was the company’s president, in a joint signature with the vice president. “They said that my process would be respected. But if this message hadn’t been sent by the two of them, but by an HR manager, for example, I wouldn’t be here telling this story”, he says. For her, people are modeled by leaders, that’s why it was so important for the instruction and direction to have happened that way.

“There is a lack of dialogue with people. Often, we are discussing immaturities, third-party problems and things that have nothing to do with me. Therefore, this conversation has to come from the leadership”, explains Danielle.

It’s no use for the diversity manager to say that we need to embrace differences if the president takes the microphone and says that everyone in the company is the same. Does not make sense.

Even with the recognition of the need to respectfully welcome transsexual people into the job market, Danielle believes that employees need to go through an educational process. “If the person says: ‘Oh, but I don’t agree, the world is difficult’, we have to point out that this has always existed. The difference is that now the trans person works alongside them. have common sense. That’s why the booklet. And it has to be from top to bottom”, says Danielle.

The creation of rules and standards, according to the executive, helps people learn to behave with respect. “I can’t wait four years for someone to understand that they have to use female pronouns, even if they don’t agree. But in my experience, I can say that people learn,” she says.

‘You owe him everything’

For many, when they transacted it was almost as if Danielle was stealing someone else’s identity. She left Torres, and the badge got another name and photo. For her, the social impact of this is great. “I had to develop a skill, because transphobia is something structural. One of the biggest inconsistencies is that people think I’m in my position because I’m transsexual. What’s the logic of thinking that the minority of the minority would be privileged in a prominent position? “, says Danielle.

The reality of transgender people in the job market is not easy. According to TransEmpregos, which specializes in finding positions in the market for trans people, 797 professionals were hired in 2021 using the platform – an increase of 11% over the previous year. Despite the increase within this specific platform for the public, we know that the opportunities are still few.

Danielle Torres released a book to talk about her trajectory as an executive and trans Image: Gabriela Cariri

Danielle assesses that between the ages of 20 and 30 she lived a lost decade. Despite the great evolution she had in her career, she did it all needing to dedicate herself to being someone she wasn’t. “All my professional groundwork was at that time, that’s undeniable. But at the age of 30 I was in severe panic disorder, on the verge of depression and barely able to leave my house,” she says.

As she had held the position of director for less than a year, while many people thought that life was won, the reality was different. “I still had a construction to do. Today I’m much more senior. I built a whole career like Danielle. Torres was at the beginning of a career in the top executive and, today, I’m far from the end, but I’ve gotten closer to those steps”, explains.

To deal with this change, even though she already had a leadership role, Danielle had to develop a repertoire against structural transphobia. “I had to learn to deal with all this in the midst of an exhibition that went something like this: ‘You’re only there because of Torres. You owe him everything.’ I’ve heard many times that without him I wouldn’t have a chance “, account.

To end this argument that Daniella owed everything to Torres as if he were someone else, he decided that he would need to become more successful than he was. In addition to becoming a more senior executive than Torres has ever been, Danielle has an MBA in Business Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Scientific Data and Big Data and in Business Management, started a Masters in Data Science and Analytics at the Georgia Institute of Technology (which will complete in 2024) and worked at KPMG’s Department of Professional Practice (DPP) in New York for a year and a half.

“I have an interesting resume, I can spend hours talking about it. But 70% of what I’ve achieved has been as Danielle. Working in New York, getting a master’s degree? None of that existed at the time of Torres.”