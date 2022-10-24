Coming in 2nd is a great achievement for us, says Mano’s assistant

With Mano Menezes suspended for the third yellow card, assistant Sidnei Lobo commanded Internacional in a 1-1 draw against Coritiba at Couto Pereira, this Sunday (23), for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. With the result, Inter went to 61 points and was 10 of the leader Palmeiras, with just five rounds (or 15 points) left in the championship.

After the draw away from home, Sidnei Lobo said that the next match, against Ceará, in Beira-Rio, will be seen as a “decision” by the club, but said that the second place of the Brasileirão would be an achievement for Colorado in the season. .

“Palmeiras is doing a wonderful campaign, they are ahead on merit, but we have a lot of merits to be in second place and we want to finish the championship in second place. To stay there, we have to win the next game, we are going in search of the three points , coming in second for us is a great achievement”, said Mano Menezes’ assistant.

“We have to think game by game, you can be sure that the next game will be a decision for us. We will be at home, in front of the fans, our players want a lot, there is a very healthy competition in the group, there is no need to give competition”, added Sidnei Lobo.

In the 1-1 draw against Coxa, Inter had a goal disallowed by the referee with the help of VAR. After hitting the crossbar, Alemão scored, but referee Wagner Nascimento understood that Pedro Henrique, impeded in the bid, interfered with the Coritiba goalkeeper’s reaction and participated in the bid. Sidnei disagreed with the appointment.

“As much as it is an interpretation move, I think the goalkeeper did not arrive, Pedro (Henrique) was behind him, the ball had already passed, in my view the goal could not have been annulled. The player was upset for having annulled, we could have won, we were upset for disallowing this goal”, said Mano Menezes’ assistant.

Check out the main excerpts from the press conference

fair draw

“Coritiba has been very strong at home, we had a little difficulty in the first half, we couldn’t keep the ball and they took advantage of the dead ball, we knew about their offensive power and they took advantage. In the second half we corrected some things, mainly the technical part, we were missing a lot of passes, it was a penalty at half-time, making an approach, a triangulation, taking advantage of the space in the back of the defensive midfielders, and that happened in the second half. We deserved it and we scored the goals that would guarantee our victory, but the referee interpreted for not validating our goal. We fought to win the game, whoever started was good, we didn’t get the victory, but the draw wasn’t bad for what the game was.”

‘We are evolving’

“We have been unbeaten for 12 games, we have a characteristic, a way of playing and we are managing to reach the results because of this idea imposed by Mano. The players have responded, the result has been satisfactory, it is a difficult, tough championship, game by game , and this was another atypical game. We are evolving, we have achieved good results, we need to look for victories, but the players have been working hard and the team is very consistent”.

Duty accomplished

Our duty has been fulfilled, everything that has been done during this year, the commitment of the board, the staff, the athletes who are with us, this means a lot for us, for our committee, for Mano Menezes, to get there and give this award for our fan, to play the Libertadores

‘Equal to equal’

“Of course (Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG) are powerful clubs, which have been in a position and have done a good job for years, but Inter is also great and the board will do what has to be done so that we fight equal to equal. And this is our job, given the difficulties that exist, but with strength, determination from everyone, commitment from the athletes, we will certainly be very competitive next year.”

Casting for 2023

“We first need to confirm the spot in Libertadores, we are very close. Mano is already talking to the board, it is an international championship where everyone seeks glory, there will certainly be more conversations and meetings to arrive next year, we already We have a very strong group, so we will be punctual to bring players who can help us. That’s what the fans want, that we arrive with a lot of strength next year.”