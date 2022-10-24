Commentator says he ‘wouldn’t give’ controversial penalty and sees draw as ‘frustrating’ for Botafogo and Fluminense

An electrifying classic ended in a 2-2 draw this Sunday, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian championship. On Globo’s “Bom Dia Rio” program, the commentator André Loffredo talked about the match between Botafogo and Fluminense and gave his opinion on the controversial penalty that changed the course of the game.

– Botafogo took the lead, but Fluminense went behind to seek after good substitutions by Fernando Diniz. It was fair, although the Botafogo fan complains about a penalty that I think can be questioned. Fluminense was a little better in the beginning, creating opportunities, but soon Botafogo took control of the match and reached the goal with Eduardo, putting the rival in a complicated position at the end of the first half. The second half begins, Botafogo already in speed, Jeffinho shoots and hits under goalkeeper Fábio, the Flu fans complained about him. Jeffinho is a great revelation, Botafogo found a good player. In the penalty, I think it was already falling, I would not give the penalty. Matheus Martins came in and changed the match, then scored the equalizing goal – explained Loffredo.

For the commentator, the result ended up being bad for both teams.

– Fluminense gets a good result under the circumstances, but frustrating for fans who expected victory. Botafogo also manages to draw, which, thinking that Fluminense was in command, might be good, but it opened 2-0, is also frustrating for their fans. The two are still in the table, in the end the draw was not good for either of them – he added.