Corinthians player has not been able to sleep after runner-up to Flamengo

Flamengo and Corinthians faced each other this Wednesday, for the grand final of the Copa do Brasil, in a Maracanã full of flamenguists. The carioca club arrived as a great favorite, for having a superior cast than the ones from São Paulo, but saw Timão take over the game in the second stage and, thus, take the game to penalties.

In penalties, Corinthians started better: Filipe Luis, first taker, stopped on Cássio and, soon after, Corinthians got ahead of the score. But all that went down the drain after Fagner hit the crossbar and Mateus Vital kicked it out of Santos’ goal.

And it is the same Mateus Vital, who has been the target of Corinthians fans, on social networks, who cannot sleep peacefully at night. The information is from the portal ‘Sou Rubro-Negro de Coração’. According to the source, the Corinthians midfielder has been having trouble sleeping at night, due to the event last Wednesday.

The player ended up missing the fatal penalty, which ended up giving the carioca rival another title. On social media, Timão’s fans ended up picking on the athlete’s foot.

“First, start by apologizing to the crowd. Unfortunately… only those who hit miss. I slapped there and couldn’t convert. I believe that in the general context we were better. The second half showed that we wanted to win. a very big misfortune. I was wrong, I take all the responsibility, but it’s to raise my head”, said Vital, after the defeat, to Flamengo, in penalties.

Corinthians, his Vital, recovered from the defeat suffered by Flamengo and, in the Brasileirão, in Vila, beat Santos, 1-0, with Roger Guedes going to the nets. Timão fights for a direct spot in Libertadores.