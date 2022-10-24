CR7 considers making a ‘bombastic’ decision about his future; The fate of the Portuguese may have been revealed

Last week, in the Premier League, Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-0, with goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes. However, the fact that drew the most attention was Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford during the game.

The Portuguese was once again on the bench and, in the final moments, went to the dressing rooms and to his home. At the time, Erik ten Hag minimized the event, but made clear his dissatisfaction with CR7’s attitude.

As a result, he ended up punished by the team, being ‘relegated’ to train with the under-21 team of the Red Devils. In this way, the rumors regarding a possible departure of the Portuguese star in January grow even more.

Cristiano Ronaldo considers leaving Europe

In fact, according to information released by the Spanish newspaper Diário AS, Ronaldo’s situation seems to be even more complex. After not having received any proposal from Europe to leave United in the last window, the Portuguese is considering leaving the Old Continent and 2023.

That’s because, his dissatisfaction and disgust with the career situation is so great, that even a move to the MLS has been considered by the ace. In fact, his destiny could be Inter Miami, which for some years has been dreaming of signing the Portuguese, considered one of Beckham’s ‘dreams’ for the club.

In addition, what also weighs on Ronaldo’s departure is the fact that the club itself, according to ESPN, has made itself available to release him for free next summer, in order to avoid further controversy.