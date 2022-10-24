Creates from the Corinthians base invited by Roberto Mancini to defend Italy’s national team

Corinthians can see another youngster revealed at the club’s base wearing the shirt of a team other than the Brazilian one. If the Corinthians fan remembers, for example, Deco with the Portugal shirt, who received the invitation from coach Roberto Mancini to train and play with the Italian team was the side Carlos Augusto.

The coach got in touch with Monza, the club in which Carlos Augusto works, and made the invitation. The information is from the newspaper. Throw!, which still completes saying that the Italian must still call directly to the side to convince him.

Carlos Augusto was sold to Monza in 2020 and left Timão with an Italian passport, which facilitates the negotiation of athletes in the country as he does not occupy foreign vacancies at the time of registration. Carlos is in his third season with Monza, from Italy, and has attracted the attention of bigger clubs in Europe. Born in 1999, the young man is a key player and has been part of the team’s pinnacle.

The winger was one of the highlights of Monza’s historic campaign in Serie B last season, which ended with unprecedented access to the Italian top flight. He was on the field in 36 games and scored two goals, in addition to providing an assist.

In the current season, Carlos was present in the club’s first victory in the elite and is one of the highlights of the campaign to stay in Serie A. So far, the club occupies the 15th place of the Italian. In total, there are seven goals in 82 games with the Monza shirt.

The good performance of Carlos Augusto is of direct interest to Corinthians since an eventual sale of the young man can earn good money for the club. By selling the athlete to Monza for four million euros (about R$25 million at the time), Timão guaranteed in the contract a profit of 60% in a future negotiation of the Italian team – in other words, that slice of any value above the four million euros that the Italian club sells the player will belong to Corinthians.

Created from the Corinthians base, Carlos Augusto went up to professional with suspicion from the crowd, but he found himself in the squad with the help of coach Tiago Nunes. At the time, just 20 years old, he played 41 games for Timão and scored just one goal. The defender was champion in the last Corinthians title, when he beat Paulista in 2019.

