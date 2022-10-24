Cruise: Jaj and Z Ivaldo remain in 2023? see what we know

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Jaj and Z Ivaldo are at the end of their contract with Cruzeiro On loan from Athletico-PR, defender Z Ivaldo and striker Jaj have a contract with Cruzeiro until the end of this season. As both do not have their rights fixed, Raposa needs to look for Hurricane and negotiate, if it wants to remain with the athletes.

O supersports found that the celestial board has not yet activated the club from Paraná to try to open a deal.

Cruzeiro has increased the budget for 2023, but still does not have the money to make large investments – this would make it impossible to buy the economic rights of the two players, which are considered expensive for the current reality of Raposa. In search of more resources, the club negotiates sponsorships and tries to find new forms of income. This can make Cruzeiro more competitive in the market. Up until now, the heavenly board has acted with discretion, avoiding commenting on negotiations.

On the other hand, Furaco understands that Z Ivaldo and Jaj have a market and can even reinforce the squad of the Paraná club itself in 2023.

Striker Jaj is 21 years old. He has worn the heavenly jersey 19 times this season, assisting with three goals and two assists. He was important at the start of Serie B, but later got injured and consequently lost ground.

In turn, Z Ivaldo was one of the defense leaders, alongside Oliveira, Brock and Rafael Cabral, throughout the access campaign. he arrived with the status starter and proved to be a reliable defender. So far, he has played 31 games, contributing one goal and three assists.