Cruzeiro sees Léo Pais on the rise in the national market and news about the midfielder arrives behind the scenes at Raposa

cruise

The 28-year-old athlete lived a high morale phase with the Cruzeiro fans, but ended up suffering from injuries during the season

Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF
The 36th round has been defining some important situations in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Vasco beat Criciúma in a comeback in São Januário this Saturday (22) and gave access to the national elite. Also turning around, Chapecoense beat Tombense on Friday (21) and relegated Náutico, Brusque and Operário-PR.

Condition more than defined in this division is the overwhelming campaign of Cruzeiro. Raposa guaranteed the return to the national Serie A a month ago, with seven rounds in advance. Soon after, came the title, secured six games before the end of the competition.

Now, Cabuloso uses the final stretch of the season to observe the squad and market opportunities, in a work of building the squad for 2023. Some athletes should arrive, others have their departures forwarded. As is the case with Léo Pais.

According to journalist Samuel Venâncio, sector manager at Cruzeiro, the Uruguayan attacking midfielder has proposals from the Brasileirão Series A and B and should take a new direction next season. Pais scored a goal after 17 performances with the Cruzeiro shirt.

