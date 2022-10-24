Daenerys will rule Westeros in this beautiful Game of Thrones cosplay

Brazilian cosplayer Larissa Anjos created a charming cosplay of Daenerys, pleasing her followers in an almost unspeakable way. Larissa has an incredible talent for creating cosplays and this is extremely clear in each of her publications. Stay with us to enjoy this epic cosplay made by Larissa, you will love it.

Netflix hammers home theater expansion

IMAGE: PLAYBACK HBO MAX / TRECOBOX

Daenerys Targaryen

Lived in Game of Thrones by Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen is a character who is initially shown to be quite fragile and quite helpless, living under the orders of her brother, Viserys Targaryen (played by Harry Lloyd). But over time, we get to know a more imposing Daenerys, with a very strong and self-assured personality.

In order to reach the Iron Throne and take the place she believes is rightfully hers, Daenerys goes through several trials during the series, having to live fighting all those who thought her unworthy of the position.

IMAGE: PLAYBACK HBO MAX / TRECOBOX

Her past traumas turn Daenerys into a true warrior who doesn’t give up on her goals and seeks to use everything in her power to get where she wants to be.

IMAGE: PLAYBACK HBO MAX / TRECOBOX

Be enchanted by this impressive cosplay made by a wonderful Brazilian artist

Responsible for creating several charming cosplays, Larissa Anjos has a natural gift for reproducing the look of characters she is a fan of. The artist has over 61k followers on her Instagram account where she shares her charming works. Larissa always tries to give a special touch to her cosplays, creating scenarios where the character in question fits very well.

Brazilian makes impeccable cosplay of Nezuko from Demon Slayer

IMAGE: PLAYBACK HBO MAX / TRECOBOX

For the creation of the Daenerys cosplay, Larissa went beyond the character’s usual look, creating a wonderful setting and making incredible use of image effects that gave her cosplay a wonderful finish. See the result below:

Did you like the news?

Charlize Theron demands to accept Fast & Furious spin-off

So, follow us on our social networks like twitterO Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the news about films, series and much more!