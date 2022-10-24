Diego Souza cries after Grêmio’s return to Serie A and leaves the future open – 10/23/2022

One of the main players in Grêmio’s squad, Diego Souza cried live after the club’s access to the first division of national football. The 37-year-old striker got emotional when talking about the Serie B campaign, but left the future open.

“I’m reaching the end of my career and nobody knows what will happen. I’m very happy for everything that has happened to me here in three years. Nothing is fairer than honoring the shirt and putting this club back in Serie A”, he said. , with a choked voice, to the transmission of ‘Sportv’.

Afterwards, he was asked by the reporter if he would return for a fourth season at the Rio Grande do Sul club. “I don’t know”, confessed the athlete, who has a contract until December this year.

“With all due respect to my teammates, but Grêmio has to strengthen itself a lot, reformulate itself again to go back to being the giant it always was. The board knows what to do. Renato [Portaluppi] He’s a guy who has all the wisdom in the world, he knows it backwards and forwards”, added Diego Souza.

The striker has been with Tricolor Gaúcho since the beginning of 2020. He, however, was without a club for a few weeks at the end of last year, after Grêmio’s relegation, but was rehired for the Serie B dispute in 2022.

In addition to him, other players spoke after access. Lucas Leiva, Geromel and Bitello, scorer of two goals and an assist against Náutico, valued the achievement and the “object accomplished” with the spot for the elite of Brazilian football next year.

The Grêmio coach, however, stated that the team did “nothing more than the obligation”. Portaluppi returned to the Rio Grande do Sul Tricolor in September and had the goal of finishing in the G4.

“The fans had their screams stuck in their throats. A club of this magnitude has to fight for titles again. And, for that, they have to have a strong group. A discreet celebration, we did nothing more than the obligation. to Serie A and that’s what matters”, concluded the captain.