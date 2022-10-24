Diniz gives only reason for Flamengo to win titles and Fluminense not: “Fight hard to compete”

Flamengo’s sovereignty over the last four seasons has intensified an increasingly critical situation in Rio de Janeiro. Rubro-Negro’s rivals in the state are unable to enter the same disputes as the current Libertadores finalist reaches. This difference results in another continental decision, which will have full and special broadcast from Star+.

According to Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz, money is the main answer to this difference. According to the coach, the budget of Flamengo, Palmeiras and other Brazilian teams is much higher than that of Tricolor, which only increases the power of these teams on the field. Despite having won the 2022 Carioca, Flu has been watching the archrival win cups that have not yet reached Laranjeiras.

“We lose this notion and think that everyone is on the same page, right? A football of 24 million cannot be compared with 6 million. We hire because of Fluminense’s history, because it’s gigantic, huge. But today, Flu has a sheet of 6 million and Flamengo has 24, 25… We have to fight a lot to do a very different job for us to be able to compete with these guys”argues Fernando Diniz.

When analyzing this financial issue further, Diniz even mentioned the Manchester City, one of the favorites in the Champions League this season. Managed by a multimillion-dollar Arab company, the hiring power of the English team allowed the construction of a power on the continent. Fernando Diniz even exemplifies the Exchange of Gabriel Jesus for Haaland to talk about how easy it is to replace parts, what doesn’t happen in Flamengo’s rival.

“Fluminense is in a process where everything is more difficult. Today we compete with teams with much bigger budgets than Fluminense. We need to do an analysis of the expectation with what you have. And money, in football in the capitalist world, almost always makes a big difference. It is like that all over the world. (Manchester) City are City because they have a shitload of money there. Who hires the best coach and the best players. Gabriel Jesus is out, hire Haaland”defends the Fluminense coach.