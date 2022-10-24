Discover the best horror movies of today to marathon | Films

In the month of Halloween, it is common to marathon horror movies to get in the mood. With the new crop of original productions, the genre is in transformation and is moving away from the clichés. The feature films that previously featured classic monsters and tireless assassins, such as Dracula (1931) and Scream (1996), now invest in authorial stories, with dramatic plots and without fear of experimentalism, as is the case with current films such as Run (2017). ) and The Witch (2015).

In this list of TechTudo, you can see what’s most interesting about modern horror, ranging from independent cinema to Oscar-winning productions. The films were selected according to ratings from IMDB, Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes, and are available on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Star Plus.

2 of 11 Director Jordan Peele directs the scene with actor Daniel Kaluuya, who plays the protagonist Chris Washington — Photo: Disclosure/Monkeypaw Productions Director Jordan Peele directs the scene with actor Daniel Kaluuya, who plays the protagonist Chris Washington.

Veteran comedian Jordan Peele’s move to one of the biggest names in horror today begins with this film, where he directs, produces and writes. In the plot full of symbologies that reveal racism in the United States, a black photographer goes to meet the family of his white girlfriend, apparently open to their daughter’s interracial relationship. However, the family members have mysterious plans for their new son-in-law.

Corra gave prominence to other subsequent productions of racial terror. The film had four Oscar nominations in 2018 – it won in the Best Original Screenplay category. The work is also considered by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) as the best screenplay of the 21st century. Corra has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb, a 98% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 85 on Metacritic. The film is available on Star Plus and Prime Video.

A family tries to deal with their internal problems after the loss of their matriarch. This could be the plot of a trivial drama, were it not for the supernatural events that stir up terror among the relatives. Hereditary, director Ari Aster’s first feature (Midsommar), has become a modern classic for allying suggestive and gradual suspense aligned with impactful scenes and performances. The film is available on HBO Max.

Distributed by A24, an icon among fans of the so-called “post-terror”, Hereditary became a success among the public, which guaranteed the work a revenue of US$ 79 million. Critics lavished praise on Toni Collette’s performance and compared the film to horror classics such as The Exorcist (1973) and Rosemary’s Baby (1968). It has a 7.3 rating on IMDb, 87 on Metacritic and a 90% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3 of 11 In Hereditary, a family suffers supernaturally after the death of the maternal grandmother — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes In Hereditary, a family suffers supernaturally after the death of the maternal grandmother – Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes

3. Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Two years after wrapping up the first Spider-Man film trilogy, director Sam Raimi has decided to return to his horror roots. The result is Drag Me to Hell, available on Netflix, where the creator of the Evil Dead franchise has more resources (visual and financial) to tell a terrifying story. In the plot, a bank employee is pursued by evil forces after refusing a mortgage extension to an elderly gypsy woman with a dark past.

With a modest showing in theaters, the film had greater repercussion in the domestic media. However, it did not fail to be praised by critics, who celebrated Raimi’s return to horror – his last film of the genre was Night Out 3 (1993). Drag Me To Hell has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb, 83 on Metacritic and a critical approval rating of 92%.

4 of 11 Drag Me to Hell marks director Sam Raimi (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) return to horror — Photo: Playback/Rotten Tomatoes Drag Me to Hell marks director Sam Raimi (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) return to horror — Photo: Reproduction/Rotten Tomatoes

4. Let Her In (2008)

Released in the same year as Twilight fever (2008), the Swedish film Let Her In showed director Tomas Alfredson’s vision of what a teenage romance between a human boy and a vampire girl would be like. The success of the film inspired the American remake of the same name, released in 2010 starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz. In both the original and the American versions, the story does not spare the viewer a lot of blood and death.

Adapted from the book of the same name by writer John Ajvide Lindqvist, Let Her Enter also won a new version in series format by Showtime, which will be shown in Brazil by Paramount+ (still no confirmed date). While the Swedish film is not available for streaming, the remake can be rented from Google Play Filmes, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube for R$6.90.

5 of 11 Poster of the American version of Let Her In, with Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz — Photo: Reproduction/Rotten Tomatoes Poster for the American version of Let Her In, with Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz — Photo: Reproduction/Rotten Tomatoes

5. A Quiet Place (2018)

Directed, scripted and starring John Krasinski, the Jim Halpert of the sitcom The Office (USA, 2005-2013), A Quiet Place offers the viewer, in addition to the tense story, an auditory sensory experience. In a post-invasion future, a family tries to make as little noise as possible so as not to fall prey to an alien race of blind predators with super-sharp hearing.

Krasinski’s directorial debut, where he stars alongside wife Emily Blunt, received a 2019 Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing. Public and critical acclaim has earned the film a sequel, released in 2021 – there’s also a third chapter in development. The film, available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Star Plus and Globoplay, has a 7.5 rating on IMDb, 83 on Metacritic and a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 of 11 A Quiet Place marks John Krasinski’s directorial debut — Photo: Reproduction/Rotten Tomatoes A Quiet Place marks John Krasinski’s directorial debut — Photo: Reproduction/Rotten Tomatoes

Another director who had “beginner’s luck” in his debut work on the A24 is Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse and The Man in the North). In The Witch, Eggers builds a plot of suspense and religious fanaticism in a 17th century puritanical family whose patriarch is excommunicated for heresy. After the mysterious abduction of her younger brother, strange phenomena occur among the family members and young Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy, in her first film role) becomes the target of her relatives’ hysteria.

The atmospheric and suggestive horror of The Witch caught the attention of critics, who highlighted the growing construction and religious allegories as a differentiator in horror cinema. The work has a 90% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, 6.9 on IMDb and 83 on Metacritic, and is on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Globoplay.

7 of 11 Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, in her first film role as the young prude Thomasin — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, in her first film role as the young prude Thomasin – Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes

7. Current of Evil (2014)

A mix of teen horror with a dash of social criticism, Current of Evil is one of the modern examples of horror done without the clichés of the genre. In the feature available on Netflix, young Jaime “Jay” Height (Maika Monroe) is pursued by supernatural entities after having sex with her boyfriend. When he explains that the curse, like a venereal disease, is “passed on” through sex, Jay asks his friends for help in breaking the chain.

With a budget of just $1.3 million, Chain of Evil grossed $23.3 million worldwide. Acclaimed by critics, who praised the originality of the plot, the film scored 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, 6.8 on IMDb and 83 on Metacritic.

8 of 11 In the feature, a young woman is persecuted by supernatural entities after having sex with a boyfriend who is also tormented – Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes In the film, a young woman is persecuted by supernatural entities after having sex with a tormented boyfriend – Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes

Movies about extraterrestrials don’t always need tragic invasions and Scarlett Johansson shows that in Under the Skin, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Michel Faber. In the role of an alien seductress who feeds on men, the actress leads director Jonathan Glazer’s sci-fi thriller, with allegories about appearance and loneliness, in a sensitive and enigmatic performance in melancholy scenarios.

During its festival run, Under the Skin was critically acclaimed, which praised Johansson’s performance and the original theme of the plot. With growing cult appeal among fans, offers have emerged for a spin off series, as of yet unconfirmed. The film has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb, 80 on Metacritic and an approval rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is available on HBO Max.

9 of 11 In the plot, Scarlett Johansson plays an alien who feeds on men — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes In the plot, Scarlett Johansson plays an alien who feeds on men — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes

A workaholic executive tries to reconnect with his daughter, while resisting with a group of survivors on a train overrun by zombies. The union of parental drama and undead epidemic in Invasion Zombie shows the uniqueness of South Korean cinema in reinventing the genre without leaving aside the action, terror, blood and dismemberment.

Zombie Invasion grossed approximately $100 million at the worldwide box office. With great public and critical results, director Yeon Sang-ho even released a sequel in 2020 – a remake project in the United States is in development. The production available on Netflix has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, 73 on Metacritic and 94% critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 of 11 A father tries to keep his daughter safe after South Korea suffers a zombie epidemic – Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes A father tries to keep his daughter safe after South Korea suffers a zombie epidemic – Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes

A patient wakes up in an empty hospital. After roaming the devastated streets, he comes across violent zombies and a few survivors. It could be the plot of The Walking Dead series (2010 – ), but it is the film Extermination, by director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting and 127 Hours). The film stars Cillian Murphy, Tommy Shelby from the Peaky Blinders series (2013-2022).

Extermination has an almost documentary style of filming, captured on a handheld camcorder, which has pleased fans and critics for its realism and creativity. The film has a sequel, Extermination 2 (2007), and a spin-off comic book series. Available on Star Plus, the film has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, 73 on Metacritic and an approval of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

11 of 11 Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma and discovers that London is in the grip of a zombie epidemic — Photo: Reproduction / IMDb Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma and discovers that London is gripped by a zombie epidemic.

