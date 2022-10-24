DJ Snake: Selena Gomez’s partner will come to Brazil

Known for stellar partnerships with the likes of Selena Gomez and Justin bieber, DJ Snake announced a unique show in Brazil. French appears in Laroc Club, in Valinhos (São Paulo countryside), on November 5th. Among the opening acts, the DJ Bhaskar also plays at the event.

the parisian William Grigahcine became known under the name DJ Snake for mixing hip-hop elements with electronic music. In 2013, he gained worldwide recognition with Turn Down For What, feat with Lil Jon that was used in several memes on social networks. Two years later, the musician returned to the charts with Lean On, alongside Major Lazer and MØ.

One of DJ Snake’s most famous songs to date is Let Me Love Youa single sung by Justin Bieber that was featured on the DJ’s debut album, encore (2016). Since then, he has appeared in partnerships with the likes of J Balvin, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa from Blackpink.

In recent years, Snake still found himself on the beats of Latin music. After the success of Taki Taki, Selena Gomez called the French for the EP he released in Spanish, on the track Selfish Love. On their second album, Carte Blanche (2019), the DJ also brought together Anitta, Sean Paul and Tainy in the single Fuego.

On an international tour, DJ Snake will travel through Canada and Chile before the show in Brazil. Afterwards, he still goes to the United States, India, Indonesia and Thailand. Tickets for the event in São Paulo are already being sold through the platform join.

DJ Snake concert in São Paulo

Date: 5th of November

Location: Laroc Club (Rod. Dom Pedro I, km 118 – Bairro dos Lopes, Valinhos, SP)

Gates open: 4pm

Opening concerts: Bhaskar, Felguk, Bruno Be, Mister Ruiz, Music Mates and Tata Gabriela

Values ​​of the 1st lot: R$ 85 (lane) and R$ 130 (vip area)

Indicative rating: 18 years

Updated information will be made available on the website of the Laroc Club.