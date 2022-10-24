Dortmund’s jewel rebels with family, ‘stops’ renovation, and parents may even lose R$ 5 million house, says newspaper

The 17-year-old is about to turn 18 and is in conflict with his parents over when to sign the renewal with Borussia Dortmund

While 17-year-olds worry about the birthday party and the playlist to celebrate coming of age, Youssoufa Moukokojewel of Borussia Dortmundfaces a dispute with his parents that could be worth the house where they live.

This is because the attacker faces a battle in front of Joseph and marie. About to turn 18, the player would only like to sign a new contract when he reaches age. However, his parents wanted the signature to come now, as they would have to sign together and be able to get their hands on the money.

And everything revolves around the house where they live. The striker, who has already scored four goals and gave four assists in 16 games, wants to prevent parents from handling the money, which would be used to pay for the house located in the south of Hamburg and which will be mortgaged on November 10th.

Due to the dispute with her parents, Moukoko withdrew any financial support for Joseph and Marie. The value of the property, according to the magazine buntefrom Germany, is valued at approx. 1 million euros, around R$ 5 million.

“The whole family benefited from Youssoufa for a long time. Everyone was doing fine with his money. It’s over now. the father is out“, revealed an unnamed source to the German magazine.

Borussia Dortmund won the Stuttgart in the last round of German Championship by 5 to 0. The rout gave a breath to the aurinegro team, which now occupies the 5th place, with 19 points conquered.

