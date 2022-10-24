Drew Barrymore recreates ‘Never Been Kissed’ scene 23 years after it premiered – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Drew Barrymore recreates photo of ‘Never Been Kissed’, 23 years after the premiere (Photo: reproduction / instagram)

Drew Barrymore ignited the nostalgic side of followers after recreating a photo from the film I’ve never been kissed, which debuted 23 years ago. In the image, the actress appears holding a tray with a meal and a feather scarf. The look is similar to her character in the film.

“I’m not Josie Grossie anymore! But maybe I am?,” she asked in the caption referring to the character.

In the comments, fans went wild. “Best movie ever”, concluded one of them. “Even if you are, you’re still amazing!” said another. “How cool! I love this movie,” wrote a third.

The feature tells the story of Josie Geller, a young woman of just 25 years, and editor of the Chicago Sun Times. She’s good at her job, and Rigfort, played by Garry Marshallthe owner of the newspaper, wants her to disguise herself as a student and do an investigative report on what happens in the student environment.

Initially, she is very excited, but when she remembers how unpopular she was in her high school days, she worries about how she will infiltrate the students, as if her technique doesn’t work she will probably be fired.

