Edge 30 Fusion: Real-time Battery Test | follow up

Motorola launched three more cell phones for the premium segment this year. The Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo models demonstrate that the brand wants to fight hard in the advanced cellphone market. We’ve already had the Ultra review, now it’s time for the Fusion variant.

The Edge 30 Fusion features a 6.6-inch FHD+ 144 Hz OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus platform, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, 5G support, biometric reader under the screen, 32 MP front camera , triple rear camera (50 MP / 13 MP / depth sensor), 4,400 mAh battery, 68W fast charging and Android 12 as the operating system, under the My UX interface.