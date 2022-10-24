Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian’s Separation Becomes a Scandal

Emily Ratajkowski and your husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom they have a baby of nearly a year, have confirmed they are splitting after four years of marriage, amid speculation of infidelity. The model did not comment on the cheating rumors, but her followers on social media noticed a clue that could reveal the reason for the end of the relationship.

Read+: Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke

Her most loyal fans have noticed that in recent days the model has been enjoying several messages on Twitter in which infidelity issues were discussed.

For example, she liked a post where a person asks ‘how could anyone be unfaithful to one of the most desirable women in the world’. For her followers it would confirm the theory that Sebastian was not loyal to her.

Emily also liked posts where people commented that they were happy that she was single again.

The split came amid comments that Bear-McClard had cheated on Ratajkowski with other women, in addition to the lawsuit he was responding to for late rents.

Read+: Emily Ratajkowski’s first child is born

ALREADY TALKED ABOUT DIVORCE

Emily Ratajkowski believes that the pandemic of the new coronavirus will lead many couples to divorce. The model and actress, who has been married since 2018 to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard, says she feels ‘comfortable’ in her own relationship, but suggested that being in quarantine and spending 24 hours a day with her partner, ‘can be too much for some people’.

Speaking to GQ Magazine’s Heroes segment, she commented, “It’s been interesting being quarantined and married. I feel like a lot of people are going to end up getting divorced. But my husband and I are in a good partnership. And I think I learned a lot about being married for sure.”, she states.

Read+: Emily Ratajkowski almost shows too much in video

For Emily, many people will come out of confinement stronger, but with more anxiety.

She admits she hasn’t completely sunk in yet on the severity of the current health crisis, despite her knowing two people who have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Asked about anxiety and stress given the uncertainty in the world, she said: “I think that’s the hardest part: this kind of threat that is everywhere. Obviously the numbers are going up every day and I know two people who have tested positive but it still doesn’t look like we’ve been hit. It’s more like there’s no way of knowing how long it would last or how serious it is. I think it’s producing anxiety in most people,” she says.

Despite the difficulties, Emily is using this mandatory time at home to work on her book of essays, which she described as ‘a memoir but with added political thought’.

She explained: “I probably have 10 [ensaios]. But I’m trying to improve them… that’s one of the main things I’ve been doing [isoladamente]. For me, it’s been the only benefit of the coronavirus, which has been interesting (…) I have 160 pages, all in draft. All I needed was no distractions and I promised myself that I would tell everyone to let me work and complete these jobs.”

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!