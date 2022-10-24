‘Energy Netflix’ can generate a discount of up to 15% on the electricity bill in Ceará – Victor Ximenes

The subscription electricity service begins to expand in Ceará. The modality allows customers to rent photovoltaic panels from solar plants to get discounts on their electricity bill.

“It’s a kind of ‘Netflix of the energy sector’, compares Paulo Siqueira, a partner at 9 energy, the only company from Ceará to provide the service. According to him, the option is viable for those who use a rented property, for example, and are unable to install their own equipment to generate energy.

The average discount on the bill is 15%, much lower than what can be obtained with the installation of photovoltaic panels on the property itself.

Annually, the reduction achieved with the subscription can be equivalent to two energy bills. The cost varies according to the demand of each customer.

The service is initially available only for companies and condominiums, however, Bernardo Veloso, partner and CEO of the company, reveals that, in the first half of 2023, the range will also be expanded to low-voltage residential consumers.

The model is similar, for example, to pay TV or internet services, in which the contracted company itself is responsible for installing and maintaining the equipment, in this case, the solar plant.

Founded in 2020, the company has a solar plant in operation with 1.2MWp of power, in Amontada; and a second one in the assembly phase, in Paracuru. The customer portfolio reaches 80 companies.

Investment of R$ 250 million in plants

In the company’s plans, it is building another 48 plants, with the same generation capacity, totaling 50 units in Ceará in parks whose areas vary from two to five hectares.

To this end, the executives foresee R$ 250 million in investments, which would make it possible to increase the base to 5,000 customers by 2025.