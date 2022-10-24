Europe sets USB-C as standard charger

The European Union has set USB-C-type chargers to be the mandatory standard on smartphones, tablets, headphones and other mobile devices from 2024.

The decision was taken by the Council of the European Union (EU), which took into account the high rate of consumption of electronic devices by Europeans. According to the statement, in 2022, consumers bought about 420 million devices, with each user having, on average, three chargers for these devices.

(Image: Alexander_Evgenyevich/ Shuttestock)

Jozef Sikela, Minister of Industry and Commerce, said that this standard will help to reduce electronic waste and bring harmony to various products.

“We all have at least three smartphone chargers at home. Searching for the right charger, at home or at work, can be quite frustrating. In addition, these chargers represent 11 thousand tons of electronic waste per year. Having a multi-device compatible charger will save you money and time and also help us reduce electronic waste.”

Check out the devices that will have the mandatory USB-C standard:

Cell phones

Tablets and e-readers

Digital cameras and video game consoles

Headphones, headphones and portable speakers

Wireless mice and keyboards

portable navigation systems

The new rules will also help consumers save money when buying new devices and will define a pictogram (an indicative design) on device packaging so users know exactly whether or not the product they are buying comes with a charger.

Another measure that will be evaluated by the Commission is the ban on unbundled sales, that is, selling devices without the charger. This practice has become commonplace by vendors such as Apple and Samsung.

In Brazil, Anatel also expressed interest in adopting the new charging standard. In June, the agency opened a public consultation taking into account consumer opinion on USB-C standardization in mobile device chargers. So far, the result of the consultation has not been released.

